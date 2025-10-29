MLS To Unveil Immersive ‘Embodied Sound’ During Playoff Match

MLS will debut “Embodied Sound,” a breakthrough technology that uses real-time object tracking to isolate the soccer ball as a unique audio source.

LOS ANGELES—Major League Soccer will introduce a broadcast audio enhancement tonight during the LAFC vs. Austin FC playoff match.

Partnering with EDGE Sound Research, MLS will debut “Embodied Sound,” a breakthrough technology that uses real-time object tracking to isolate the soccer ball as a unique audio source, the company said.

The game will mark the first-ever use of isolated ball audio in a live soccer broadcast, enhancing the control and clarity audio engineers will be able to achieve. By routing the ball’s sound into a dedicated channel, the broadcast mix will deliver more precise and immersive effects and capture the energy of each kick, post hit and player reaction without overwhelming ambient noise, it said.

The system provides mixers with a clean, controllable ball channel that will enable them to emphasize key moments in real time without affecting other ambient sounds, it said.

EDGE Sound Research is a member of the MLS Innovation Lab. The company, a U.S. based leader in multimodal audio, is pioneering new forms of multimodal sound to bridge the physical and emotional dimensions of sound.

The MLS Innovation Lab identifies and supports cutting-edge startups driving advancements in fan engagement, on field performance, and media technology.

