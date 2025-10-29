Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Broadcast Studios for 2026 WInter Games Coverage

To mark 100 days to go to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe is providing a first look at its purpose-built studios that will broadcast live coverage to millions of fans across Europe next February. The broadcaster also announced that all customers in Europe will be able to watch every live event during the Games on HBO Max and discovery+.

During the event, which takes place Feb. 6-22 at Milano Cortina, Italy, WBD will broadcast from the heart of the action in the Nations Village, Cortina d'Ampezzo. A unique studio housed over two floors will serve Eurosport’s pan-European production with dedicated sets for Italy, Germany, Norway and Poland primed to deliver local language shows. The set will be framed with large “virtual” windows, enabling even deeper analysis of different sports, the broadcaster said.

WBD also previewed an extensive lineup of programs leading up to the Games, including six episodes of “Looney Tunes Presents: Sports Made Simple," which recruits famous animated WB characters including Bugs Bunny, to promote the event to younger audiences.

Going beyond its premium linear coverage on Eurosport across Europe and TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, for the first time, WBD’s streaming platforms will provide in-app innovations including key moment markers that will enable users to easily scroll back so no action is missed. Furthermore, gold medal alerts will ensure viewers can watch unmissable Olympic stories unfold, and additional features will allow subscribers to select up to 20 commentary languages and having the ability to follow specific sports throughout the Games.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is the home of the Olympics in Europe and is an official broadcaster in 49 markets. It has shown the Olympics since Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 after securing the rights in 2015. WBD has partnered with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to obtain the live rights for the next four Olympics – covering Milano Cortina 2026; LA 2028; French Alps 2030 and Brisbane 2032.

Approximately 156 million Europeans watched WBD Discovery's coverage of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.