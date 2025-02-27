DirecTV Breaks the Traditional Cable Bundle with New Genre Packs

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—DirecTV said it is breaking the traditional cable bundle by launching three new Genre Packs and two new Mini-Pack Add-ons.

These new streaming options continue the company’s push towards skinny, less expensive bundles and are designed to complement the launches of MySports in January and MyFree DirecTV in November.

Genre Packs and MyFree DirecTV are available starting Feb. 27 through directvstream.com and will be available through device partners and directv.com in the coming months.

"At DirecTV, we're breaking up with the one-size-fits-all bloated cable bundles of the past by delivering new ways for consumers to enjoy the content they love at the best value. Our new Genre Packs and Mini-Packs provide lower-priced options, allowing customers to pick and choose what they want to watch and when they want to watch it," said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer at DirecTV.

Building on the launch of MyFree DirecTV and MySports, the industry-first sports-centric pack, DirecTV’s new Genre Packs include MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MiEspañol. All three are available to enjoy satellite-free on popular streaming platforms starting at $34.99 a month. Consumers of any Genre Pack will also gain access to 100+ channels available through MyFree DirecTV.

DirecTV described each of the packages as follows:

"MyEntertainment gives consumers access to more than 40 channels filled with movies and shows from popular networks like A&E Network, Bravo, Discovery, E!, Food Network, FX, Freeform, FYI, HGTV, Lifetime, Oxygen, Syfy, The HISTORY Channel, TLC and Vice TV, as well as the inclusion of the Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic. DirecTV plans to add Max Basic with Ads soon at no additional cost. MyEntertainment is available for $34.99/month.

MyNews delivers comprehensive coverage of U.S. and global news from more than 10 national channels and select local channels where available, including CNN, CNBC, FOX News Channel and MSNBC. MyNews is available for $39.99/month.

MiEspañol offers an impressive lineup of more than 60 channels showcasing the best in Spanish-language programming, featuring ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, Nat Geo Mundo, Telemundo, and Univision. DirecTV plans to add ViX Premium with Ads soon at no additional cost. MiEspañol is available for $34.99/month."

The new bundles are in addition to MySports, which launched in January. It caters to sports enthusiasts with more than 25 channels including fan favorites like ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Golf Channel, SEC Network, TNT, USA Network, major league and college conference networks, and starting today, now includes ESPN+ at no additional cost. MySports is available for $69.99/month.

DirecTV also reported that Genre Pack customers can add even more content with the lunch of two new Mini-Packs—MyCinema and MySports Extra.

MyCinema features classic films, romance, and family programming from seven channels, including Great American Family, SONY Movies, and Turner Classic Movies. MyCinema is available to MyEntertainment, MyNews, and MySports customers for $9.99/month.

MySports Extra delivers several sports channels, including MotorTrend, NFL Red Zone, and Willow TV. MySports Extra is available to MySports customers for $12.99/month.

DirecTV plans to launch a MyHomeTeam Mini-Pack offering select regional sports networks in time for MLB opening day on March 27. It did not provide pricing for that upcoming offering.