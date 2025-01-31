DirecTV Expands MySports Package to 122 Markets

DirecTV said it has significantly expanded its MySports package, which includes 40 national sports and local broadcast channels, to 122 Nielsen designated market areas (DMAs) across the U.S. in the few weeks since the package was launched.

DirecTV is currently promoting MySports for $49.99 a month for the first three months, a $20 monthly savings.

“The recent launch of MySports from DirecTV is delivering consumers more choice and flexibility in how they watch and pay for their favorite programming,” DirecTV chief marketing officer Vince Torres said. “We are excited to expand the availability of MySports today to more than 100 markets and will continue to enhance the package and make additional genre options available in the near future.”

During this rapid expansion, an additional 104 Fox stations have opted into the new service.

In addition to including all Fox-owned and operated stations at launch, the package also includes support from all of America’s largest broadcast station groups— including Cox Media Group, Gray Media, Nexstar Media Group, E.W. Scripps, Sinclair and others. That has positioned DirecTV to make MySports available nationally in time for the Super Bowl on Fox on Feb. 9, the Daytona 500 on Fox on Feb. 16 and the NBA All-Star Weekend on TNT and ESPN on Feb. 14-16.

MySports initially rolled out to 24 Nielsen markets, including 16 of the top 20, on Jan. 14. These additions expand that reach by an additional 100 cities. MySports is now available to sports fans in every top-50 market with more stations and markets added daily, DirecTV said.

Some of the key new cities where MySports is now available include Denver; Cleveland; Sacramento, California; St. Louis; Charlotte, North Carolina; Pittsburgh; Portland, Oregon; Baltimore; Indianapolis; Nashville, Tennessee; San Antonio, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Kansas City; Salt Lake City; Cincinnati; Greenville, North Carolina; West Palm Beach. Florida; Las Vegas; Oklahoma City; Norfolk, Virginia; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Birmingham, Alabama; Greensboro, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Louisville, Kentucky; and New Orleans, among several others.

National sports channels and stations owned by The Walt Disney Co. (ABC) and NBCUniversal (NBC) were already included in MySports, and DirecTV will continue to add additional ABC and NBC affiliates as their respective owners choose to be available through MySports, too.

Sports fans can stream MySports through the DirecTV app on mobile devices or popular platforms like Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV. MySports also offers game-time notifications and the ability to watch now on live TV or later through unlimited cloud DVR.

Sports channels immediately available through MySports include ACC Network, Big Ten Network, DirecTV 4K Live, DirecTV 4K Live 2, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Golf Channel, SEC Network, and USA Network, among many, many others. Channels from each major professional sports league—NFL Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and MLB Network—are all included at no additional cost. MySports also includes all the Warner Bros. Discovery sports networks, including TNT, TBS, and TruTV that will be televising games in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament coming up in March and April.

In addition, MySports customers also have access to the full lineup of MyFree DirecTV ad-supported sports channels, including sports networks like ACC Digital Network, Big 12, Fight Network, Fuel TV, Origin Sports, Pickleball TV, Players TV, Sports Grid, Stadium Stream, Surfer TV, Swerve Combat, T2, The Jim Rome Show, TNA, Torque by History, Waypoint TV and Women’s Sports Network.

More networks, local stations and ESPN+, will be included in MySports at no extra cost in the near future, the operator said.

In addition, DirecTV plans to offer local sports fans the option to add regional sports networks and team networks, including the recently announced Rangers Sports Network, as an add-on to MySports later this year.