FCC To Hold Open Commission Meeting on Feb. 18

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has announced it will hold an Open Meeting on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. in the Commission Meeting Room of the agency.

The FCC described the items on the tentative agenda as follows:

TITLE: Lifeline and Link Up Reform and Modernization (WC Docket No. 11-42); Bridging the Digital Divide for Low-Income Consumers (WC Docket No. 17-287); Telecommunications Carriers Eligible for Universal Service Support (WC Docket No. 09-197); Affordable Connectivity Program (WC Docket No. 21-450); and Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (WC Docket No. 20-445)

SUMMARY: The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeking comment on reforms to the Lifeline program to ensure that federal dollars go to eligible Americans, enhance program integrity, ensure that service providers comply with the Commission’s rules and regulations, and streamline Lifeline rules.

TITLE: Maximizing the Potential of the 900 MHz Band (WT Docket No. 24-99) SUMMARY: The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would enable broadband deployment on all ten megahertz of the 900 MHz band (896–901/935–940 MHz band), facilitating additional spectrum access by utilities, critical infrastructure, and other enterprises for private wireless broadband deployments that drive innovation and stimulate the American economy.

TITLE: Proposing Application Limit in Upcoming NCE Reserved Band FM Translator Filing Window (MB Docket No. 26-20)

SUMMARY: The Commission will consider a Public Notice to propose and seek comment on eligibility restrictions and a general limit of ten applications filed by any applicant entity in the upcoming 2026 filing window for new noncommercial educational reserved band FM translator stations.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TITLE: Reforming Legacy Rules for an All-IP Future (WC Docket No. 25-311); and Accelerating Network Modernization (WC Docket No. 25-208)

SUMMARY: The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would seek comment on proposed reforms to intercarrier compensation, interexchange services and CAF ICC support aimed at accelerating network deployment and modernization.

Materials relating to items on the agenda can be found here .