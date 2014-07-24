Digital Nirvana Now Shipping Monitor IQ 4.0

FREMONT, CALIF.—Digital Nirvana has begun shipments of the latest version of its broadcast monitoring software, Monitor IQ 4.0. The software package is a logging and compliance monitoring solution for traditional broadcast media. Version 4.0 was unveiled at the NAB convention this past and is now available for download.

The new SmartSearch feature allows users to search by date, time, and channel as well as by key words in the close caption, alert reports, as-run and traffic logs. Expression searches enable simultaneous keyword searches in the As Run log and closed captioning sections. Monitor IQ's Boolean search capability makes it easier to define the search by adding AND, OR, + within search terms. This allows the user to search for captions that contain two words, i.e. Clinton AND Obama. The results are contained within a summary list with a hyperlink to the video content.

SmartAlerts, also new to Version 4.0, can be customized based upon the channel, time of day, duration, and choice of error such as a missing closed caption, loss of video or audio, loudness, etc. Users can set up custom profiles with specific preferences that, depending upon the application, are searchable by time, date and alarm profile.

The new variable speed playback option allows for playback at speeds such as 2x, 4x, 1/2x, and -2x, for example. It enables faster operations during legal reviews, ad verification, content review and repurposing applications.

Enhanced editing provides the user the ability to produce frame-accurate cut clip edits. Users can produce cut-clips on live or previous recordings, which allows for quick turn around when repurposing and editing content.

Monitor IQ combines signal-monitoring, loudness monitoring, aircheck-logging, ad verification, competitive analysis and content repurposing and runs on Digital Nirvana's Open Media Appliance, an industrial-grade server. The Open Media Appliance accepts multiple inputs and exports content in a wide range of file formats for content repurposing.