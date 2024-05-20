DAZN Taps Amagi for Global Launch of 10 New Free Channels

LONDON—The sports streaming platform DAZN has announced that it worked with Amagi to recently launch 10 new channels globally.

Among the channels included in this line-up are Matchroom Boxing, Boxing TV, PDC Darts, Motorvision TV, Lacrosse TV, Padel TIME TV, SportStak, Moto America TV, Billiard TV, and ACL Cornhole TV.

These channels will offer an array of sports content that DAZN said further cements it as the global home of combat sports with the launch of two new boxing channels. The channels complement the extensive portfolio of 150+ live top-tier fights which DAZN broadcasts each year.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, explained that “Through DAZN's free tier, fans will be able to access a huge range of sport for free, including even more of the best combat sport. Leveraging DAZN's worldwide reach and market-leading technology, these channels will unlock the best sports action in new ways. We are proud that more sports’ organizations are recognizing DAZN as the partner of choice as they look to engage with a larger audience – we are the only partner which can offer this global footprint.

“Our aim is to become the go-to sports destination platform for all fans worldwide which includes delivering the best proposition for every user,” he added. “The addition of Matchroom Boxing and Boxing TV underscore DAZN as the Global Home of Boxing and Combat Sports and ensure we are creating more touchpoints with more sports fans than ever before.”

The companies noted that the launches expand on the existing work Amagi has done with DAZN in the past.

"This expanded partnership with DAZN demonstrates the power of Amagi's technology to deliver a seamless FAST channel experience," says Baskar Subramanian, Co-founder and CEO, Amagi. "With our expertise & leadership across content, technology and advertising in the FAST space, we're enabling DAZN to further broaden sports content accessibility for a global audience, driving user growth and engagement for the platform."

DAZN recently appointed Elena Novokreshchenova as Global CEO of Freemium. Under her leadership, DAZN is actively exploring opportunities to add exciting sports content to its free tier underscoring the commitment to offering a diverse and compelling sports programme to fans worldwide. Novokreshchenova will oversee this expansion and said of the deal “As part of this partnership with Amagi, DAZN will offer broader access to sports content to a larger audience which is key for the continued success of the platform. DAZN is committed to paving a new way of sports streaming.”