Curiosity Launches Curiosity Now FAST Channel on LG Smart TVs
By George Winslow published
Curiosity plans to launch Curiosity Now on additional platforms in the upcoming weeks
SILVER SPRING, Md.—Curiosity Inc. has launched Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported streaming channel, on all LG Smart TV 4.0 and newer models.
Curiosity Now offers select programming from an extensive library of original and curated documentaries, shows and series in the nature, history, science and travel genres.
The company also reports that in the coming weeks, Curiosity Now will launch on additional FAST platforms as part of an effort to acquire new subscribers.
“We are excited to introduce the Curiosity Now streaming channel to the LG Channel platform and bring a sampling of our family-friendly, factual entertainment programming to LG’s highly engaged user base,” said Brandon Fong, senior vice president of partnerships and distribution for Curiosity. “LG customers will have more ways to interact with Curiosity’s deep library of content and discover some of the best programming across nature, history, science, and travel.”
Programming highlights for the first week of the service include “Ancient Engineering,” “The Secret Lives of Big Cats,” “Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places,” “Myths & Monsters, and “Secrets of the Brain.”
