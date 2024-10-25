Comercio TV Taps Broadpeak for OTT Video Delivery and Monetization

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France—Broadpeak said Comercio TV, the Spanish-language OTT financial-news channel, has adopted its’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to improve monetization and content delivery for audiences across the United States and Latin America.

“When launching our groundbreaking business channel, which can also be accessed via OTT streaming, we selected broadpeak.io because of its ease of use and quick setup process,” Freddy Arias, content director at Comercio TV, said. “Within just a few days, we were able to integrate Broadpeak's API-based SaaS platform and quickly get our workflow up and running. This seamless experience proved the reliability and efficiency of Broadpeak’s service, allowing us to focus on delivering high-quality content to our audience.”

Comercio TV, the first U.S.-based Spanish-language financial news network, uses broadpeak.io to gain comprehensive insights into ad playback and subscriber behavior. Broadpeak’s Adaptive Streaming CDN enables video delivery with optimal performance, scalability, and reduced latency—improving quality of service for Comercio TV viewers, the company said.

"Comercio TV partnered with Broadpeak to ensure efficient and profitable video streaming," Broadpeak CEO Jacques Le Mancq said. "The rapid integration and reliable technical support of broadpeak.io allowed Comercio TV to quickly deploy targeted advertising, enabling better ad playback and subscriber insights. With its flexible, pay-as-you-go pricing model and data-rich analytics, our solution has empowered Comercio TV to scale efficiently while keeping operational costs under control."

