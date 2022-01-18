Broadpeak Launches broadpeak.io SaaS-based Streaming Platform

CESSON-SÉVIGNÉ, France—Broadpeak today announced the launch of broadpeak.io, the company’s new software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform offering content providers, pay-TV operators and OTT service providers a way to deliver advanced streaming quality to their subscribers.

"Today is a very exciting day for the whole Broadpeak team, who have worked tirelessly to create this service and bring it to market," said Broadpeak CEO Jacques Le Mancq. "We've created a truly brilliant service offering that directly addresses the needs of anyone who streams video, and we're thrilled to show our customers everything broadpeak.io has to offer."

The new broadpeak.io builds on the foundation Broadpeak has developed since 2010. By offering an alternative to bulk streaming methods, the API platform will evolve to host several applications related to advanced video streaming. The first application available on broadpeak.io will support contextualized streaming needs with a blackout service.

Broadpeak is backing broadpeak.io with 24/7 customer support, resulting in a seamless service that is approachable for companies of all sizes.