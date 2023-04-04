Broadpeak Introduces New Generation of Advanced CDN

CESSON-SEVIGNE, France—Broadpeak is rolling out the next generation of its Advanced CDN solution for video streaming. The solution, which is designed to provide a flawless, low-latency, and compelling streaming experience with unparalleled performance, scalability, and sustainability, will be shown at the 2023 NAB Show.

"As video delivery evolves, today's video service providers need solutions that reduce energy consumption, lower costs, and deliver an outstanding quality of experience," said Nivedita Nouvel, vice president of marketing at Broadpeak. "Our newest CDN solution is completely future-proof, offering the best streaming performance, an exceptional quality of experience, and a reduced carbon footprint that empowers video service providers to protect the environment."

Broadpeak's Advanced CDN delivers video streaming services at 725 Gbps from a single server, offering much better Gbps per dollar and Gbps per watt ratios than all other CDN solutions on the market, the company reported.

The future-proof CDN also provides operators with massive energy savings, enabling them to use four-times fewer servers for video streaming compared to the previous generation. Built-in elasticity allows operators to manage horizontal and vertical scaling dynamically.

Advanced CDN can be deployed in any environment and supports on-prem, cloud, and hybrid configurations, Broadpeak said.

The Advanced CDN also offers operators full control over what is happening inside the content delivery network through open APIs and an intuitive GUI. In addition, the Advanced CDN opens up new business models, creating a bridge between ISPs and content providers that leverages Open Caching APIs accessed through its Steering Center and broadpeak.io.

The innovative CDN solution is based on Broadpeak's latest version of the BkM100 Video Delivery Mediator and its recently launched BkS450 high-performance video streamer. The Steering Center component enables the CDN to be context-aware, allowing operators to control which CDN features are being used for each session with a very fine granularity based on the request characteristics.