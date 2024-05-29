Comcast’s StreamSaver Streaming Bundle Goes Live

Comcast has officially launched its discounted $15-a-month StreamSaver streaming bundle of Netflix, Peacock and Apple TV+ services. The previously announced bundle went live on May 29.

Comcast is also offering a $30 a month bundle that includes those three streaming apps with 40+ streaming channels from its NOW TV offering.

The $15 a month StreamSaver bundle includes a subscription to Netflix Standard with ads, Peacock Premium, and Apple TV+, delivering a savings of over 30% or nearly $100 a year.

Comcast reported that current and new Xfinity Internet or TV customers can add Xfinity StreamSaver for an everyday price of $15 per month, with no annual contracts. Customers can also combine the bundled apps with NOW TV for one all-in-monthly price of $30.

Together, the NOW StreamSaver bundles includes access to programming from three of the most popular streaming apps alongside 40+ live TV channels including, AMC, A&E, Hallmark, History Channel, Lifetime, WEtv, plus over two dozen integrated FAST channels like AccuWeather, NBC News, TODAY All Day and Xumo Movies, Comcast said.

