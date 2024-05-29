Comcast’s StreamSaver Streaming Bundle Goes Live
The $15 a month streaming bundle of Netflix, Peacock and Apple TV+ went live on May 29
Comcast has officially launched its discounted $15-a-month StreamSaver streaming bundle of Netflix, Peacock and Apple TV+ services. The previously announced bundle went live on May 29.
Comcast is also offering a $30 a month bundle that includes those three streaming apps with 40+ streaming channels from its NOW TV offering.
The $15 a month StreamSaver bundle includes a subscription to Netflix Standard with ads, Peacock Premium, and Apple TV+, delivering a savings of over 30% or nearly $100 a year.
Comcast reported that current and new Xfinity Internet or TV customers can add Xfinity StreamSaver for an everyday price of $15 per month, with no annual contracts. Customers can also combine the bundled apps with NOW TV for one all-in-monthly price of $30.
Together, the NOW StreamSaver bundles includes access to programming from three of the most popular streaming apps alongside 40+ live TV channels including, AMC, A&E, Hallmark, History Channel, Lifetime, WEtv, plus over two dozen integrated FAST channels like AccuWeather, NBC News, TODAY All Day and Xumo Movies, Comcast said.
More information is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.