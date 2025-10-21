HBO Max Increases Prices for All Tiers

The Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max streaming services has increased prices for all its streaming tiers effectively immediately for new customers . Existing customers will see hikes ranging from $1 to $2 a month when their plans renew in November.

Streaming services have been increasing prices in recent years in a bid to boost profits and drive consumers into ad-supported tiers that can be more easily monetized.

Those tactics have boosted profits at Netflix and pushed streaming operations at some companies like Disney into profit but has also increased churn and reduced customer satisfaction in streaming services. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Entertainment Study 2025 released in July of 2025 , consumer satisfaction in video streaming stumbled 1% to a score of 78 (on a 100-point scale).

According to that survey, HBO Max remained unchained at 78.

The new prices for HBO Max plans as of October 21 are $10.99 for HBO Max Basic With Ads, up $1, $18.49 a month for HBO Max Standard, up $1.50, and $22.99 a month for HBO Max Premium, up $2 .

The higher prices for the ad-free tiers seems designed to drive consumers into ad-supported plans.

Warner Bros. Discovery president and CEO David Zaslav has consistently maintained that the streaming service is "under priced."