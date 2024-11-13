Bitmovin Unveils AI Contextual Advertising

VIENNA—Bitmovin said it has launched its AI Contextual Advertising solution, combining the company’s playback and encoding offerings to provide hyper-personal advertisements for audiences based on what they are watching.

Bitmovin AI Contextual Advertising optimizes ad placement for users by relying on a machine-learning model that extracts relevant characteristics from every scene in a video and analyzes viewer engagements, the company said.

The solution is based on cookieless workflows, Bitmovin said, so it provides relevant ads to viewers with no need for personalized tracking.

“We’re extremely proud of Bitmovin’s AI Contextual Advertising, which is a unique solution that will deliver personalized and relevant content to the viewer, which will translate into increased ad conversions revenue and brand loyalty,” Bitmovin CEO and co-founder Stefan Lederer said. “We believe our AI Contextual Advertising will help propel the industry forward by harnessing the power of AI into the integration of our award-winning technologies for smarter ad placements that will positively impact the customer’s bottom line.”

Bitmovin’s encoding solutions leverage AI to analyze both video and audio content. It uses an AI model from OpenAI to extract metadata to enable a more content-focused advertising placement. Each extracted piece of content metadata is assigned a time stamp to map that information to the specific position where it belongs, Bitmovin said.

Metadata descriptions are detailed enough to allow for targeted ad placement but can also describe a scene more broadly, Bitmovin said. The Bitmovin Player sends this metadata to a content-aware ad server, which replies with contextual ads, the company said.

Using a conversion heat map generated by the Bitmovin Player, the ad's position is optimized to increase its chance of conversion. Categories are based on the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s taxonomy in tandem with an AI analysis of historical data and the current user environment, it said.

“More and more media and entertainment companies are looking to advertising to support growth,” Lederer said. “Yet lack of personalization in advertising remains a huge challenge for brands. AI can help make advertising experiences more tailored to the viewer by analyzing the content they are watching, which can help pinpoint what mood they are in and place ads that they will be more receptive to in that moment.”

Bitmovin AI Contextual Advertising & Prediction measures conversion rates at various points in the video. Combined with information about a user’s viewing environment, it places a specific ad when the viewer is most likely to convert, the company said.

Metadata also can be used to ensure brand safety and avoid placing ads with content incompatible with a brand, it said.

Bitmovin’s AI Contextual Advertising integrates two existing products, making integration simple for customers, the company said.

More information is available on the company’s website.