ChatGPT Owner OpenAI Breaks into Top 50 Global Sites

The rapidly growing interest in artificial intelligence has boosted the OpenAI site into a top 50 global website, with traffic to the virtual chatbot exploding from 3,572% from 18.3 million at launch of ChatGPT in the end of November to 672 million visits in January.

The findings are from an analysis by Digital-adoption.com (opens in new tab).

Other key findings from its research include:

OpenAI has become one of the world's most visited websites, ranking 44th globally in the last month based on traffic. This makes OpenAI the current number-one website in SimilarWeb’s Computers Electronics and Technology category, overtaking tech giants such as Zoom, AOL, Sharepoint and AT&T, the researchers said.

Over one-fifth of all visits are from India and the United States, with around 11% traffic share each, or an estimated 73.9 million visits per country over the last month. Other main countries visiting are France, Canada, and Germany.

There are currently 24 million average daily visits to OpenAI.com due to ChatGPT. ChatGPT is currently the fastest-growing app in the world, according to investment bank UBS, which reported the chatbot reached 100 million monthly active users by January, Digitial-adoption.com (opens in new tab) reported.