ChatGPT Owner OpenAI Breaks into Top 50 Global Sites
Visits hit 672M in Jan., up from 18.2M in Dec. according to Digital-adoption.com
The rapidly growing interest in artificial intelligence has boosted the OpenAI site into a top 50 global website, with traffic to the virtual chatbot exploding from 3,572% from 18.3 million at launch of ChatGPT in the end of November to 672 million visits in January.
The findings are from an analysis by Digital-adoption.com (opens in new tab), which provides detailed information on how companies can maximize and accelerate the impact of their digital transformation strategy.
Other key findings from its research include:
- OpenAI has become one of the world's most visited websites, ranking 44th globally in the last month based on traffic. This makes OpenAI the current number-one website in SimilarWeb’s Computers Electronics and Technology category, overtaking tech giants such as Zoom, AOL, Sharepoint and AT&T, the researchers said.
- Over one-fifth of all visits are from India and the United States, with around 11% traffic share each, or an estimated 73.9 million visits per country over the last month. Other main countries visiting are France, Canada, and Germany.
- There are currently 24 million average daily visits to OpenAI.com due to ChatGPT. ChatGPT is currently the fastest-growing app in the world, according to investment bank UBS, which reported the chatbot reached 100 million monthly active users by January, Digitial-adoption.com (opens in new tab) reported.
The data was gathered from SimilarWeb Pro. More information can be found at https://www.digital-adoption.com/ (opens in new tab).
