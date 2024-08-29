NAGRA Integrates Bitmovin's Player into its Product Lineup

VIENNA, Austria—NAGRA, a provider of content protection and security solutions, is integrating Bitmovin’s Player with its streaming security and consumer engagement solutions including OpenTV Video Platform. The partnership empowers NAGRA to offer enhanced video streaming capabilities to its media, entertainment, and sports customer base through a fully customizable white-label solution, the companies said.

“NAGRA is an undisputed leader in media technology solutions, and it’s a huge honor that the Bitmovin Player will be integrated into its product suite as part of its solution partner ecosystem to help power world-class streaming solutions for service providers and content owners globally,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin.

Bitmovin’s player includes features like advertising support, low-latency streaming, and DRM. NAGRA says it will also benefit from the Bitmovin Player’s extensive device reach, including its ability to quickly deploy on new devices and platforms such as smart TVs.

“The Bitmovin Player is market-leading, and we are impressed with its playback quality, device reach, ability to scale at speed, and the range of features it offers, all of which match the quality of NAGRA’s solutions,” Stephane Le Dreau, SVP, Global Products & Partnerships at NAGRA. “This key addition to our solution partner ecosystem will ensure we can deliver a comprehensive, high-quality, and secure experience to our customers and their millions of viewers.”