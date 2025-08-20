ASG Opens New Burbank Facility

BURBANK, Calif.—Advanced Systems Group has opened a 5,000 square-foot-facility in Burbank with a Dolby Atmos demo theater, a video production space with a hard cyc wall, a large video conferencing room, staging space, equipment inventory and offices.

Designed as ASG’s anchor space in Los Angeles for testing, demonstrating systems and an industry gathering space, the company recently held an open house to introduce the new facility to clients and vendors.

(Left to right) Jim Pace, ASG vice president and president of Audio Intervisual Design; Hamid "Gadget" Hopkins, ASG strategic account manager; and Joe Putnam, audio sales representative, during the ASG Burbank open house. (Image credit: ASG)

“The space is far more than a typical office,” said ASG president Dave Van Hoy. “This new space is set up for staging, storage and integration of all types of systems we build, as well as a curved cyc to shoot video and stills. The Atmos demo room with HDR video monitoring will allow us to help our clients work through their transitions to immersive audio and HDR video. Our audio team is leading the charge in Atmos post-production facility design. We believe it’s a technology that will continue to evolve and gain popularity.”

All of ASG teams have a presence in the Burbank office, using the space to facilitate projects with clients and vendors. Several large systems for Los Angeles-based clients have already been pre-staged in the facility. The facility is well suited to new technology training and large meetings.

Located at 2152 North Lincoln St., Burbank, CA 91504, the facility is a few blocks from the Hollywood Burbank airport.

ASG partners V2 Marketing, IMN Creative, Insomniac Games, JBL, Genelec, Harman Pro, Create LED, Stewart Filmscreen, Sony, Storm Audio and Forecast Consoles supported the company in opening the office.

More information is available on the company’s website .