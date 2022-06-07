Ampersand Expands Ad Tech Work With Major Cable Operators

NEW YORK—Ampersand has expanded its work with major cable and telecommunications companies Charter, Comcast, Cox and Altice by launching incremental reach capabilities powered by its AND Platform.

The AND Platform is a multiscreen TV planning, buying and measurement platform that was launched at the beginning of 2020. Ampersand is owned by Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc. and Cox Communications.

Incremental reach on the AND Platform enables Ampersand's clients to use Charter, Comcast, Cox and Altice aggregated viewership insights to target households that have been un-exposed or under-exposed to a national TV campaign or to target specific regions that have been un/under-exposed with a multi-DMA heavy-up, the company said.

"Marketers have historically shifted budgets to digital media to reach or bolster frequency for un-exposed and under-exposed traditional National TV viewers. Digital media alone is often inefficient and can add excess frequency to those already adequately reached via National TV," said Andrew Matero, Ampersand VP-Platform. "Ampersand solves this by offering incremental reach solutions across multi-screen TV inventory for every national advertiser to most efficiently increase reach enabled by scaled, deterministic data."

Ampersand has represented all of these providers for many years in the national spot marketplace, and in the last three years has expanded the partnerships to include national addressable.

Ampersand also has the ability to use data insights across these television inventory owners to better plan, target, and measure their campaigns.

The AND Platform accounts for the single largest source of TV inventory in the industry, encompassing linear, addressable and streaming TV inventory, providing marketers with reach across 80 million households, of which 52 million are addressable (more than 70% of all U.S. addressable households).

"Managing frequency on integrated campaigns has always provided challenges," said Altice president of news and advertising, Keith Bowen. "We are excited to complement our existing initiatives in this space with the AND platform as we continue to deliver our clients new product innovation and game-changing outcomes."