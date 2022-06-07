Allen Media Group Taps Tony Leadman to Lead New TWC International Program Division

Allen Media Group--parent company of The Weather Channel television network--has named Tony Leadman Executive Director of International Distribution. Leadman is responsible for developing and leading a business unit that will distribute The Weather Channel's hit original programming worldwide.

"Tony Leadman is highly accomplished and respected in the international broadcast industry," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "With his extensive experience in media, sales and marketing, we are confident Tony will help us achieve our international programming initiatives and goals."

Prior to joining The Weather Group, Leadman was the architect of CTV and Bell Media's international program distribution business. He was responsible for numerous international co-productions, commissions and licensing deals securing millions in annual revenue. Before his time with CTV and Bell Media, Leadman was the Canadian Executive Manager of MGM Studios television division. During his tenure with the MGM Studios, he managed the distribution business and secured the Canadian financing of the hugely popular Stargate SG-1 series as well as Poltergeist.

"The Weather Group ownership and management consist of hugely talented and committed people. I am absolutely thrilled to be part of this team and to spearhead our international plans," said Leadman. "We intend to form partnerships and supply agreements with the world's major broadcasters and producers. It's exciting to be joining a progressive team as The Weather Channel continues to innovate and adapt their primetime programming."