Accedo to Highlight Compose AI-Agent Enhanced Orchestration Layer

STOCKHOLM, Sweden—Accedo will showcase Accedo Compose, its AI agent-powered modular orchestration layer that assists streaming providers in transitioning clients from a static path to one that’s continuously adaptive, during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the power of Amazon Sagemaker Unified Studio and Amazon Bedrock, Accedo Compose enables real-time experimentation and optimization across every viewer touchpoint—from playback and messaging to monetization and engagement strategies, the company said.

Developed in partnership with cloud-native data and video streaming expert Merapar, the solution will allow streaming teams to go beyond static feature deployment, activating modular AI impact agents that monitor behavior, test interventions and autonomously evolve viewer touchpoints in pursuit of key business outcomes, it said.

Rather than relying on manual configuration and siloed analytics, Compose orchestrates real-time adjustments aligned with strategic goals, whether reducing churn, stabilizing quality or increasing customer lifetime value, it said.

For example, a churn risk agent can detect declining engagement and trigger retention flows tailored to individual behavior. A UX agent can adjust layout and messaging dynamically based on context, such as time of day or frustration signals. A monetization agent might surface upsell offers precisely when users are most likely to convert. Each agent works independently but can collaborate in sequence, Accedo said.

“As streaming becomes more competitive, media companies need to make every product decision count,” Accedo Group CEO Michael Lantz said. “Compose closes the loop between strategic intent and user-level execution. It enables streaming services to adapt in real time, with intelligence baked into the experience itself.”

Accedo Compose integrates seamlessly with Accedo Assemble, the company’s modular OTT platform, and can be deployed independently or as part of Accedo’s managed service model.

See Accedo at IBC2025 Stand 5.F80.

More information is available on the company’s website.

