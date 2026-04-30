Ocean Blue Software Launches ATSC 3.0 Inspector for Smart TVs

BRISTOL, UK—Ocean Blue Software, a developer of software for Smart TVs, has launched ATSC 3.0 Inspector, a purpose-built tool designed to provide clear visibility into ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams and simplify analysis, debugging, and validation.

As ATSC 3.0 adoption accelerates, engineers working across the smart TV ecosystem face increasing complexity when interpreting and validating broadcast data. The ATSC 3.0 Inspector addresses this challenge by

The ATSC 3.0 Inspector is designed to give engineering teams deeper insight into the structure and behaviour of ATSC 3.0 streams, enabling faster issue identification and more efficient development workflows, according to the company.

Key capabilities include:

Detailed inspection of ATSC 3.0 broadcast components

Clear presentation of complex data structures

Rapid identification of errors and inconsistencies

Improved debugging and validation efficiency

By making broadcast data easier to understand and navigate, the tool helps reduce development time and minimise integration challenges, Ocean Blue said.

The ATSC 3.0 Inspector has been developed to support a wide range of organizations working in the broadcast eco-system across the smart TV value chain, including:

Smart TV manufacturers and OEMs want to validate device behaviour

Broadcasters and operators looking to ensure service integrity

Semiconductor and platform providers test integrations and compliance

By enabling faster analysis and more accurate diagnostics, Ocean Blue Software helps teams move from issue identification to resolution more efficiently.

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“ATSC 3.0 introduces significant advances in broadcast technology, but also increases the complexity of analysing and validating streams,” said Andy Carr, Chief Product Officer, Ocean Blue Software. “The ATSC 3.0 Inspector is designed to give engineers clear, actionable insight, helping them resolve issues faster and accelerate smart TV development.”

ATSC 3.0 Inspector is available now.