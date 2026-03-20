Study: Broadcasters Rebuild Live Operations Around IP

LONDON and WALTHAM, Mass.— A notable new study finds that broadcasters are rebuilding live operations workflows around IP delivery as satellite and dedicated fibre distribution decline. Live sports is one of the most important areas where the shift is having a major operational impact.

The new study from Caretta Research produced in partnership with Zixi found that the shift is already transforming live sports production. By moving contribution feeds and master control operations to IP and cloud infrastructure, broadcasters can scale coverage beyond the limits of traditional outside broadcast trucks and control rooms, enabling many more simultaneous events., the study found.

"IP delivery is fundamentally changing the economics and flexibility of live video distribution," said Robert Ambrose, CEO and co-founder, and the report's author at Caretta Research. "Broadcasters are moving away from fixed satellite and fiber infrastructure toward software-defined workflows that allow them to scale production, reach new distribution partners and respond much more quickly to changing audience demand."

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Broadcasters and rights holders, including Sky and the NHL, are already using IP contribution feeds and cloud-based master control rooms to expand coverage, deliver additional camera angles, and produce highlights and streaming feeds more efficiently, the researchers reported.

"Broadcasters are moving beyond simply replacing satellite circuits with IP transport," said Marc Aldrich, CEO of Zixi. "They are rebuilding live operations around flexible, cloud-based workflows that allow them to scale events, reach new distribution partners and maintain broadcast-grade reliability across global networks."

The report, "Unlocking Live Video Workflows with IP: Transforming the Economics and User Experience of Live Video Delivery," examines how broadcasters, sports leagues and media companies are replacing traditional satellite and fiber infrastructure with scalable IP and cloud-based workflows for live video contribution and distribution.

The researchers noted that historically, broadcasters relied on satellite transponders and private fiber circuits to deliver live video feeds. While reliable, these systems require long-term capacity commitments and significant operational cost. IP delivery over internet networks and cloud infrastructure offers a more flexible alternative, allowing broadcasters to scale workflows and manage multiple live events simultaneously.

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The report notes that the drivers behind this transition vary across regions. In the United States, the ongoing reallocation and reduction of C-band satellite spectrum is accelerating the need for alternative distribution approaches. In other markets, cost pressures, expanding streaming distribution and demand for more flexible event production are encouraging broadcasters to adopt IP-based delivery.

Live sports is one of the areas where IP workflows are having the greatest operational impact. By combining IP contribution feeds with cloud-based master control rooms, broadcasters can scale production beyond the physical limits of outside broadcast trucks and control rooms.

Organizations such as Sky and the NHL are using IP workflows to deliver more simultaneous events, support additional camera angles, enable instant replay and distribute content to global streaming platforms and affiliates.

The research also highlights the importance of enterprise platforms that provide monitoring, orchestration and automation across complex IP workflows. Platforms such as the Zixi Platform enable broadcasters to manage multi-protocol delivery and maintain reliability across global distribution networks.

For channel owners, IP distribution is also opening new commercial opportunities, including expanding global reach to new partners, launching localized channel variants and enabling dynamic ad insertion within IP-based workflows.

Caretta Research concludes that IP delivery is reshaping broadcast operations by enabling scalable cloud production, more efficient global distribution and greater operational flexibility for media organizations.