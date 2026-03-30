Manifold To Feature Support For 400GbE COTS FPGA Accelerator Cards At 2026 NAB Show

FRANKFURT, Germany—Manifold Technologies will feature support for 400GbE COTS FPGA accelerator cards during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The development marks a leap in processing density, enabling broadcasters and production companies to handle massive scale with minimal hardware footprint.

Manifold’s service-oriented manifold CLOUD platform delivers broadcast-grade processing, with multiviewers, UDX conversion and graphics insertion with commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) FPGA accelerator cards.

Article continues below

By decoupling processing from proprietary hardware, manifold CLOUD gives users the freedom to choose the acceleration that suits their workflow, supporting cards from BittWare, ProDesign and other vendors. The platform is optimized to run on technology partner arkona’s AT300 FPGA acceleration cards and works seamlessly with its BLADE//runner infrastructure, which provides deterministic signal gatewaying, frame synchronization, video switching and advanced audio processing. Together, they form a complete, software-defined production ecosystem.

The addition of 400GbE COTS FPGA support to the manifold CLOUD platform transforms what is possible in a rack unit. With each card delivering up to 400Gbps of processing throughput, and up to four cards per server, manifold CLOUD can now achieve 4.8 Tbps of media processing per server. This translates to a dramatic increase in production capabilities.

For Tier-One live sports producers, every camera, replay and graphics feed from a major event like the World Cup final or Sunday Night Football can be handled on a minimal footprint without sprawling equipment racks or associated wiring, energy and cooling costs. Outside of the realm of broadcast, global E-sports productions can scale to hundreds of sources and outputs with focused hardware efficiency while major enterprise media facilities can consolidate space, cabling and energy consumption.

"The ability to support 400GbE COTS FPGA cards is a great headline grabber, but it isn't simply about chasing a specification. It's about removing the barriers to meaningful creativity,” said Manifold Technologies CEO and co-founder Aliaksei Shauchenka. “Live production shouldn’t be limited by how many cards you can fit in a rack or how much power you can draw. With 4.8 Tbps per rack unit, we're giving producers the headroom to imagine bigger while keeping their infrastructure lean."

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

See Manifold Technologies in 2026 NAB Show booth C1808.