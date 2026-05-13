NABLF to Honor Kidde With Corporate Leadership Award

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) has announced that Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential fire and life safety products, will be given the Corporate Leadership Award.

The honor will be awarded during the 2026 Celebration of Service to America Award, presented by Bonneville International and Hearst Television, on June 9 at The Anthem here.

Each year, the Corporate Leadership Award is presented to a business outside of the broadcast industry that shows an outstanding dedication to public service and corporate social responsibility, NABLF said.

Kidde has been a leading home fire-safety brand and a pioneer in smoke and carbon monoxide detection for more than 100 years, NABLF said.

As a part of its focus on education, Kidde is the title sponsor of a new television series, “Home for Good,” produced with Hearst Media Production Group and Epic Entertainment and Media Group and airing weekends on ABC stations nationwide.

“Home for Good” is a home renovation series dedicated to honoring America’s everyday heroes, from first responders and military veterans to community champions. More than just a makeover show, the series bridges the gap between beautiful design and essential home safety, providing viewers with expert do-it-yourself insights and a vital focus on fire and carbon monoxide education through Kidde’s team of fire safety educators, NABLF said.

“We are proud to recognize Kidde for its extraordinary commitment to protecting families and strengthening communities,” NABLF President Michelle Duke said. “Through life-saving fire safety education and programming that elevates everyday heroes, Kidde is helping deliver trusted information that can make a real difference in people’s lives. Their work reflects the same spirit of service that broadcasters bring to communities every day through trusted news, emergency information and public service programming.”

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Additionally, Kidde’s Cause for Alarm initiative addresses systemic fire safety inequity by providing resources and support to at-risk communities. Kidde has donated nearly 2 million alarms to fire departments and communities across both the U.S. and Canada through Cause for Alarm and other advocacy efforts.

"At Kidde, we believe every family—in every community—deserves the peace of mind that comes with a safe home,” Kidde President of Global Residential Fire and Safety Isis Wu said. “For more than a century, this belief has guided everything we do. Being recognized by the NAB Leadership Foundation is a tremendous honor because broadcasters play a critical role in advancing this collective mission by helping our safety messages reach the families who need them most. We share this recognition with our fire service, nonprofit and media partners and with the Kidde team, who approach safety not simply as a product category but as a purpose.”

In addition to the Corporate Leadership Award, the Celebration of Service to America Awards will recognize local television and radio stations and broadcast groups for their outstanding public service.

For more information about the awards and event, visit its website.