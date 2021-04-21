Sony Unveils New IP, Cloud, Imaging Solutions

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony has announced its latest IP, cloud and imaging products, as well as a series of new upgrades and innovations across its range of professional media products

“As remote, distributed production coupled with efficient workflows become the standard way of working, we will continue to introduce technology-based around IP, cloud, AI and imaging quality that enables customers to transform their business,” said Theresa Alesso, Pro Division president, Sony Electronics Inc.

Two newly announced compact IP extension adapters, the HDCE-TX50 and HDCE-RX50, will provide current HDC cameras with IP capability in 4K. With their HFR (high frame rate) features allowing up to 6x slow motion in HD when used with the HDC-5500 system camera and the optional HZC-HFR50 license. These adapters are expected to be available in December, the company said.

Sony's IP Live production platform, which now includes VideoIPath—Nevion’s orchestration and software-defined network (SDN) control software—creates reliable, scalable and flexible IP systems for convergent LAN/WAN infrastructures, it said.

The new version 3.0 firmware update of Sony’s IP Live System Manager (LSM), planned for May, includes a south-bound interface to VideoIPath, thereby augmenting its existing broadcast control capabilities with VideoIPath’s network orchestration, Sony said.

Sony’s NXLK-IP50Y and NXLK-IP51Y SDI-IP converter boards, which enable SDI devices to connect to IP networks, are expected to be updated in September to support NMOS (Networked Media Open Specifications), which will enable their control by VideoIPath.

Each of these newly announced products support worldwide standards and specifications, including SMPTE ST 2110 and AMWA NMOS, the company said.

REMOTE PRODUCTION

Sony also announced new firmware for its XVS-9000, XVS-8000, XVS-7000 and XVS-6000 production switchers. Planned for June availability, Version 3.6 provides an Inter-Group Connection function that enables connection of multiple switcher control stations. It also offers HDR conversion on a 12G-SDI input with an optional license, it said.

Sony is adding SRT protocol support with new firmware for the BRC-X4000, SRG-X400 and SRG-X120 cameras. Addressing the demand for remote production, it is expected to be available in June. Version 3.0 SRT support enables high-quality, low-latency IP video transmission. The company also announced Virtual Cam Driver for Remote Cameras with a planned Jun release.

CLOUD OFFERINGS

Sony said it is developing a solution that enhances the connection between cameras and the cloud and announced planned May availability of its Media Solutions Toolkit.

The toolkit is a suite of cloud-based microservices that enable media companies to build systems that address their specific production workflow and management needs. It will allow companies to combine several types of cloud-native, specialized services, each addressing different functions. The toolkit, which can also be deployed on premise, integrates with existing Sony applications, such as the Ci cloud platform, and third-party applications.

Sony also said it is continuing to add new features, such as Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and advanced administrative controls, to Ci Media Cloud to enable secure remote collaboration in the cloud.

UPGRADES AND NEW PRODUCTS

Development of a new 4K camera system to expand the HDC lineup continues and is planned to be available this year, the company said. It will leverage the company’s Super35 global shutter CMOS image sensor to enable a shallow depth of field. The camera will be compatible with Sony’s existing SR Live for HDR workflow with HLG and S-Log3.

The company will also upgrade its XDCAM camcorders. Its PXW-Z750 4K shoulder camcorder will have expanded cache recording duration with the addition of version 3.0 firmware, planned for May. Later in the year, Sony plans a firmware update that will provide the PXW-Z280 handheld camcorder with HD 120fps support and enhanced cloud capability, it said.

The Sony FX9 and FX6 will also receive planned firmware upgrades in May to support 4K 120p RAW output with an external recorder. Later in the year, FX9 Version 3.0 firmware will add anamorphic mode to display 2x and 1.3x desqueeze and Cinemascope frame lines in the viewfinder.

The company also announced the PVM-X3200 (32-inch) HDR production monitor. Planned for an October release, the monitor leverages TRIMASTER technology and supports an all-white luminance of 1000 cd/m2.

SR LIVE FOR HDR WORKFLOW

Sony’s range of shoulder camcorders, the PXW-Z750/Z450/X400, will be enhanced with improved integration into an HDR workflow. SR Live Metadata will be recorded with greater detail in a recording file as a result of the new firmware update planned for May.

This month, Sony plans the Metadata-based part of the workflow to be enhanced with the introduction of SR Live MetaFile. This will allow users to manage SR Live Metadata files shareable between Sony’s HDRC-4000 HDR production converter unit via USB or email, instead of just relying on an SDI link.

In May 2021, Sony is planning to offer SR Live 3D LUT files that provide HDR/SDR conversion.