Sony Electronics Releases Firmware Updates for Camera Remote Toolkit

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics has released firmware updates for its Camera Remote Toolkit used with its professional handheld, digital cinema and alpha interchangeable-lens cameras.

Sony’s Camera Remote Toolkit takes complete control over the company’s range of cameras and lenses in any environment with the Camera Remote SDK and Camera Remote Command. Users can develop software allowing them to change camera settings remotely and perform live-view monitoring, such as shutter release, framing and focus, Sony said. The toolkit can also be used for content creation, inspections and surveys.

The Camera Remote SDK Version 1.13 firmware update, planned for release this month, offers:

Compatibility with additional cameras, including: ZV-E10 II, PXW-Z200, HXR-NX800 (the SDK is also compatible with Sony’s ILX-LR1, ILCE-1, ILCE-9M3, ILCE-9M2, ILCE-7RM5, ILCE-7RM4A, ILCE-7RM4, ILCE-7CR, ILCE-7SM3, ILCE-7M4, ILCE-7CM2, ILCE-7C, ILCE-6700); BURANO (MPC-2610), ILME-FX6V/ILME-FX6T (Ver. 3.00 or later), ILME-FX3 (version 2.00 or later), ILME-FX30, ZV-E1, DSC-RX0M2 (version 3.00 or later).

Absolute position settings for optical zoom, allowing users to move the zoom to a desired position with a single command prompt for a substantive time gain.

Remote emulation, enabling users to receive display information remotely from the camera, including on-screen display. This provides a level of remote control equivalent to a non-remote application.

Exposure notification timing adjustment, providing an exposure signal in advance of shooting still imagery, giving creators the opportunity for an advanced synchronization scenario with flash lighting.

Enhanced video recording workflows supporting simultaneous remote control and background file transfer and recorded video preview, enabling users to review any section of video remotely without transferring the entire file to a computer.

Sony also is making a remote firmware update available to users of the ILX-LR1 industrial camera. Users can now update the camera’s firmware remotely within the user application. When future firmware updates are released, they can be applied without disassembling the system. As of firmware version 1.13, this capability only applies to the Sony camera model ILX-LR1.

The company also plans to release Camera Remote Command Version 2024.1.0 this month. It offers:

Compatibility with additional models, including: FX6, BURANO, α9 III and ZV-E10 II.

PTP-IT support, allowing users and developers to control their Sony camera via Ethernet cable or Wi-Fi.

Support for more than 100 new commands, including enabling switching the memory card slot according to the situation and adjusting the upper and lower limits of ISO AUTO to the shooting environment requirements.

More information is available on the company’s website.