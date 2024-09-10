Sony Electronics Updates Virtual Production Tool Set

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics has announced the latest version (Version 2.0) of its virtual production software, Virtual Production Tool Set, will be available winter 2024.

Sony's Virtual Production Tool Set is a pair of software applications, the Camera and Display Plugin and the Color Calibrator, that improve the virtual production workflow for broadcast and cinema – making it easier to get predictable, high-quality results. Both applications are free to download while some features will be available under a paid license.

The Camera and Display Plugin allows users to simulate a specific camera’s movement and settings on screen in a virtual space, prior to physical production with a LED wall. Version 2.0 of the Camera and Display Plugin expands the list of supported broadcast and cinema cameras to include BURANO, FR7, HDC-3500, HDC-5500, and HDC-F5500 adding to VENICE series. The Camera and Display Plugin allows productions to plan shots as well as leverage the tool’s improved custom Moire alert tool, Sony said.

Version 2.0 also supports Epic Games' Unreal VCam, making it possible to intuitively control cameras in virtual space using an iPad. Additionally, Sony offers a paid license for Live Camera Sync, which can instantly read changes in the settings of VENICE cameras and lenses on set and reflect them in the Unreal Engine Sony virtual camera settings.

Color Calibrator is a Windows 10 application that creates correction LUTs iv to achieve high color reproduction in Virtual Production stages and performs color correction (color calibration) of the installed LED walls. The LUTs calibrates the LED wall to the Sony camera color space to ensure that the colors visualized before filming match the colors captured while filming. Color Calibrator Version 2.0 supports color calibration via the newly added camera models as well as a user guide function that makes it easier to perform relevant adjustments. The Color Calibration tool is free but creating and exporting calibration LUTs is available through a paid license v.

This latest version of the Virtual Tool Set will be on display at IBC 2024 at the Sony booth, in Hall 13.

For more information on the latest version of the Virtual Production Tool Set, please visit our website: https://sonycine.com/virtualproduction