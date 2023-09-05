Sony Unveils Camera Remote SDK

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics has announced an updated version of its Camera Remote Software Development Kit (SDK), which allows users to operate Sony’s cameras remotely from their computers.

Updated functions include compatibility with the newly announced ILX-LR1 camera and support for third parties in the development of custom applications for Sony cameras, the company said.

Version 1.10 of the SDK, which will be available as a free download beginning Sept. 13, and Version 1.11, which will be available in November, offer new features that are particularly important for inspection and surveying, drone, e-Commerce and video shooting applications. With the latest update, the Camera Remote SDK expands to recently launched compatible models, including the ILCE-7CR and ILCE-7CM2 with Version 1.10, and ILX-LR1 with Version 1.11.

Version 1.10 (and later) offers:

New support for Focus Position Setting, which enables remote acquisition of the current focus position and focus sending to an arbitrary position.

Acquisition of focal length information—in response to existing inspections and survey company camera users.

Expanded menu settings for still and movie acquisition, including interval shooting functions and AF tracking sensitivity settings as well as menu settings for pre- and post- settings.

Event notification, such as video recording start/stop and Focus Position Setting completion to enable high-speed, remote command processing. In addition, status acquisition, such as during media writing, is expanded so the system can efficiently organize workflows by understanding camera status.