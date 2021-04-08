Evertz Integrates Zixi SDVP, Zen Master Into XPS Video Streaming Platform

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi is partnering with Evertz to natively integrate the Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), including the Zen Master control plane, into Evertz' XPS Series real-time, high-quality, low-latency video streaming platform.

“The SDVP and the Zixi protocol allow our mutual customers to realize the best video quality with ultra-low latency,” said Harjinder Sandhu, director of Enterprise Encoding Solution Sales & Business Development at Evertz. “The joint solution is exactly what is being asked for by users in Esports, live 4K and other mission critical use cases.”

The XPS Series, part of Evertz’ lineup of video infrastructure solution, is a flexible and scalable platform that is both modular and a standalone. It supports up to four simultaneous 1080p50/60 HD video encodes or decodes that can be configured in software to switch between either a four–channel encoder, four–channel decoder or a combination of two encodes and two decodes, Evertz said.

The streaming platform also provides for up to 2160p50/60 4K UHD video resolutions with 32 channels of audio. It supports various compression standards, including HEVC and H.264, over any IP network.

It supports the patent–pending iTrak technology for multi–camera synchronization from multiple locations for cloud production, using Evertz’ BRAVO Studio. XPS also uniquely supports real-time ultra-low latency with the highest video quality for 24/7 up–time applications.

The Zixi protocol is resilient and congestion- and network aware. It adjusts to changing network conditions and uses a patent, dynamic Forward Error Correction technique to transport error-free video via IP with 99.9999% uptime and minimal latency. It relies on DTLS and AES encryption, which allows for protected multicast transport, provides bandwidth efficiency and enables encoder backpressure. Zixi said.

The Zixi Zen Master control plane enables users to manage large-scale configurations and orchestrate, analyze, monitor, alert and report on live video streams and devices across XPS devices, it said.

“Zixi and Evertz have the same shared vision of innovating to deliver the best quality of experience,” said John Wastcoat, Zixi senior vice president, Alliances and Marketing. “We are excited to deliver a unique solution for low latency, broadcast-quality live video delivery that our customers can manage with the ZEN Master control plane.”