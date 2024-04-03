NAB Show Exhibitor Insight—Pebble

TV TECH: What do you anticipate will be the most significant technology trends at the 2024 NAB Show?

PETER MAYHEAD: AI, particularly generative AI, has dominated the conversation at recent events and I’m sure NAB Show will be no different. However, much of this remains speculative; more immediate trends will be around driving evermore efficiency into operations, such as IP and cloud migration. In addition to the economic drivers, we will see an increased focus on sustainability.

TVT: What will be your most important product news?

MAYHEAD: Pebble has a major introduction at NAB Show, our next-generation platform PRIMA. This has been developed from the ground up to be an economic, flexible, scalable and secure software platform for all of Pebble’s next generation of solutions. Our initial offering on PRIMA is a new playout solution that complements our established product portfolio and extends Pebble’s addressable market.

TVT: How is your new product different from what’s available on the market?

MAYHEAD: PRIMA is a software platform that provides a range of capabilities for the applications that run on it. It has a container-based architecture that allows flexible deployments across a range of infrastructure, on-prem, hybrid and public cloud. Linux has been chosen as the underlying operating system to provide maximum cost efficiency when PRIMA is deployed in the cloud. Of course, security has been a major focus, and the platform conforms to stringent security policies.

TVT: What is it about NAB Show that brings you back every year?

MAYHEAD: NAB Show is a major focal point for the global Media Technology industry. It is simply a great forum for engaging with a lot of customers and other industry contacts.