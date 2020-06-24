Globecast Americas Names New CTO, Chris Pulis

LOS ANGELES—Globecast has announced that Chris Pulis will become the company’s new chief technology officer for the Americas, effective immediately.

Pulis will be responsible for all technical aspects of Globecast Americas. This will include working with sales and media executives to develop technology applications for customers, lead operations line managers, negotiate with clients and develop and oversee the strategy for representation in major industry technical groups.

Pulis comes to Globecast with more than 25 years of industry experience, including most recently as the vice president, product strategy, at digital technology consultancy Diamond. He has also worked at Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, and has held roles with Ascent Media Group and ReelzChannel Television Network.

“We’re seeing significant shifts across the media, entertainment and technology sector, not least the move to cloud playout and alternative affiliate distribution technologies alongside our work with direct-to-consumer social media platforms,” said Pulis. “I’m excited to be joining Globecast as we continue to grow its role as a modern, multifaceted media services supplier.”

Pulis will be based in Globecast’s Los Angeles office. He will report to Eddie Ferraro, MD Globecast Americas.