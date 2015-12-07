Globecast Names Bernard CEO

PARIS—Globecast has announced the successor to former chairman and CEO Olivier Barberot, Philippe Bernard.

Philippe Bernard

Bernard joins Globecast from the Orange Group, where he served as executive vice president of quality, customer experience and sales since July of 2013. Prior to that Bernard served as VP of Orange Business Solutions for the Orange Group, handling the European sales and customer relations division. He also previously held the position of CEO for Transpac.

Globecast is a provider of media management, distribution and manifestation and contribution systems with offices in Paris, London, Singapore, Los Angeles, Rome and Johannesburg.