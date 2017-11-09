Ericsson Renames Media Services Business Red Bee Media

STOCKHOLM—Ericsson Broadcast and Media Services business will be renamed Red Bee Media, effective immediately, the company announced today.

Red Bee Media simultaneously will begin being run as an independent business that is fully owned by Ericsson, according to a company announcement.

The change does not affect the Ericsson Media Solutions business, which among other things offers encoders and transcoders for use by television broadcasters, the cable industry and others. In March, the company announced it would seek strategic options for Ericsson Media Solutions and its IT cloud infrastructure businesses.

Ericsson won regulatory approval for its acquisition of Red Bee Media in March 2014. Since then, the company has added other media service acquisitions, including Technicolor’s broadcast services division in July 2012 and FYI Television in January 2016, to the Red Bee Media portfolio.

“The Red Bee Media brand has a long and rich heritage in TV and media and is well recognized across the industry. Adopting this brand will enable us to strengthen our position as an independent and agile media services organization,” said Red Bee Media CEO in a press release announcing the renaming.

Red Bee Media offers its media services portfolio in Australia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the U.K. and the U.S. The company’s service lineup includes media management, playout, OTT, access services, content discovery, creative services and sports graphics and analysis solutions.

