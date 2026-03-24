MNC Software Names Heartland Video Systems As North American Reseller

SAN DIEGO—Network management and operational support systems specialist MNC Software has announced the appointment of Heartland Video Systems (HVS) as its authorized reseller for North America, and that it will feature its newly introduced Tapestry broadcast automaton and orchestration solution during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“As broadcasters continue to modernize their operations, we are seeing strong demand for solutions that simplify complexity while improving operational resilience,” said Darren Frearson, CEO of MNC Software. “Heartland Video Systems has deep expertise in designing and integrating advanced broadcast infrastructures, and their strong relationships across North America make them an ideal partner to bring Tapestry and our wider connected workflow vision to more customers.”

(Image credit: Heartland Video Systems)

Tapestry, unveiled earlier this year, is designed to bring real-time automation and orchestration to dynamic broadcast environments where services are frequently created, modified and decommissioned, such as live sports and event-based production. The platform enables engineering and operations teams to automate workflows, coordinate multi-vendor systems and manage resources across on-premises, cloud and hybrid infrastructures through a graphical interface.

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The appointment of Heartland Video Systems comes as MNC Software continues to build global momentum, with several recent deployments across major broadcast networks and media organizations in North America, Latin America and Africa. Across these projects, MNC Software has replaced legacy broadcast reporting systems built on static, scheduled reports with a modern, real-time operational platform.

HVS recently secured a major deployment of MNC Software’s Mosaic monitoring platform with one of the largest U.S. broadcast station groups, replacing its legacy monitoring and control system.

The MNC Software-HVS agreement reflects growing demand for modern broadcast operations platforms that provide unified visibility, automation and control across complex infrastructures. HVS said.MNC Software also recently appointed Marcotec as its new partner in Europe.

See MNC Software and Heartland Video Systems at 2026 NAB Show booth W2661.

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