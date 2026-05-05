CIMM, TVB Release Local TV Currency Measurement Guidelines

NEW YORK—The Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement and TVB have released their “Guidelines for Local TV/Video Currency Measurement”, an industry resource designed to clarify what buyers, sellers and measurement providers should expect from currency-measurement solutions intended for the local TV and local video marketplace.

“Local TV and local video remain important parts of the advertising marketplace,” CIMM Managing Director Jon Watts said. “As such, the industry will benefit from having a clear, practical framework for evaluating whether measurement solutions are truly ready for local use. These guidelines are intended to help create that shared reference point.”

Developed through industry collaboration and informed by buyer and seller input, the guidelines are intended to provide a practical framework for evaluating whether local measurement solutions are fit for market use, CIMM and TVB said. The goal is to support a more consistent, informed and transparent approach to local currency measurement as the marketplace continues to evolve.

“Local market transactions have specific requirements, and those requirements are not always addressed by broader measurement discussions,” said Hadassa Gerber, executive vice president and chief research officer, TVB. “This work is meant to give the market a more useful standard for assessing whether local TV and local video currency solutions are inclusive, usable, and transparent.”

In addition to the guidelines, CIMM and TVB released a companion Buyer’s Guide, designed to help buyers, sellers and other industry stakeholders translate the framework into a practical provider review process. The Buyer’s Guide includes due diligence questions and review areas that can support more consistent evaluation of local currency services.

The guidelines are built around three core principles:

Inclusive Measurement should reflect the diversity of local audiences, the full range of ways viewers access local TV and video content, and the realities of markets of different sizes across the U.S.

Transactable Measurement should be stable, reliable and suitable for use in forecasting, audience guarantees, post analysis, and the operational requirements of buying and selling local media.

Transparent Measurement, meaning providers should clearly disclose methodology, communicate changes in advance, support auditability and provide the market with enough information to evaluate how a service works and how results should be interpreted.

To download “Guidelines for Local TV/Video Currency Measurement” and the Buyer’s Guide, visit the CIMM and TVB websites.