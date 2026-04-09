Harmonic To Showcase Newly Enhanced Hybrid Streaming Solutions At 2026 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic will demonstrate hybrid streaming solutions, newly enhanced with Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard support for AI applications, during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The streaming solution, which provides for cloud-native deployment on Red Hat OpenShift and intelligent video asset orchestration, unlocks new efficiencies for service providers.

“Harmonic is redefining how service providers manage streaming operations across on-premises and cloud environments with industry-first technology innovations,” said Mikel Darrigues, senior director of streaming solutions at Harmonic. “Our intelligent, flexible approach to video operations helps streaming service providers drive greater efficiency, lower costs and consistently deliver exceptional viewer experiences.”

With standardized MCP connectivity, centralized control and unified access to operational data, the solution allows service providers to integrate their own AI agents with Harmonic’s central management technology, enabling them to build capabilities like root cause analysis, self-healing, cost optimization and intelligent asset movements.

Harmonic’s VOS Media Software is a comprehensive video platform optimized for the Red Hat OpenShift platform, currently deployed with an industry-leading European service provider. The hybrid streaming solution leverages VOS software to support the entire video workflow.

This is architected as containerized microservices that use OpenShift's orchestration, advanced security and scaling capabilities. Harmonic’s hybrid streaming solution on OpenShift addresses both broadcast and OTT applications on a single unified platform, enabling service providers to execute quick launches of services, such as premium live streaming, time-shift TV, network DVR and targeted ad insertion.

Harmonic’s hybrid streaming solution features intelligent, policy-driven orchestration of video content across hybrid infrastructure. The solution analyzes content access patterns and automatically moves VOD and network PVR assets across storage tiers based on demand, performance requirements and cost-optimization policies.

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By combining origin heat analysis with policy-driven asset migration, it enables service providers to simplify operations with centralized visibility, eliminate manual asset management and reduce storage costs.

See Harmonic at 2026 NAB Show booth W2831.