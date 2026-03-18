Triveni Digital Will Show NextGen TV Solutions To Monetize ATSC 3.0

Triveni Digital will feature its StreamScope XM ATSC 3.0 analyzer and monitor at the 2026 NAB Show.

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital will feature its comprehensive portfolio of NextGen TV and TV 3.0 solutions, demonstrating how broadcasters can operationalize ATSC 3.0 to unlock new revenue-generating services, during the 2026 NAB Show, April 18-22, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Triveni Digital offers solutions that allow broadcasters to deliver advanced NextGen TV applications, ranging from emergency communications to dynamic advertising, enabling them to turn 3.0 into a revenue-generating platform for long-term growth.

“As the broadcast industry prepares for the next phase of growth, ATSC 3.0 is laying the foundation for new business models that will shape its future, and Brazil’s adoption of the standard is pushing the boundaries of technical and business innovation even further,” said Mark Simpson, president and CEO at Triveni Digital.

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“At the 2026 NAB Show, we’ll demonstrate how our complete portfolio of ATSC 1.0, ATSC 3.0, ISDB-Tb and TV 3.0 solutions — backed by world-class local support — help broadcasters transition to NextGen TV seamlessly and unlock additional revenue.”

At the show, Triveni will highlight expanded support for Brazil’s TV 3.0 standard, also referred to as DTV+, within its StreamScope analyzer and GuideBuilder XM platform. Triveni products fully support the TV 3.0 variation of ATSC 3.0, ensuring broadcasters can efficiently validate and manage advanced DTV+ services. Triveni will also showcase an ISDB-Tb variant for its StreamScope MPEG analyzer, providing Brazilian broadcasters with a comprehensive quality assurance solution for both legacy and new over-the-air delivery standards during the transition. The company will demonstrate its end-to-end, highly integrated and fully redundant NextGen TV solution for the U.S. broadcast market, featuring its broadcast chain products. Triveni’s offering includes GuideBuilder XM for signaling, the StreamScope XM analyzer for QoS and monetization, Broadcast Gateway for scheduling and STLP generation, and Station Manager for managing and coordinating complex configuration changes across ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 services, including third-party ecosystem equipment.

As ATSC 3.0 becomes a central component of broadcasters’ business strategies, the complexity of delivering advanced services continues to grow. Triveni’s NextGen TV solutions simplify deployments and ongoing operations, enabling broadcasters to manage ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 services while laying the foundation for new applications and revenue streams.

At the 2026 NAB Show, Triveni will showcase its advanced ATSC 3.0 emergency communications portfolio, including its SkyScraper XM data broadcasting system. Triveni is partnering with Digital Alert Systems and Device Solutions to enable robust emergency paging and public warning capabilities leveraging broadcast infrastructure. The company’s approach supports ATSC 1.0 and is fully ATSC 3.0-ready, allowing broadcasters and public agencies to deploy resilient, future-proof emergency communication systems.

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In collaboration with Brazilian technology provider Mirakulo, Triveni will demonstrate a joint dynamic advertising delivery platform for ATSC 3.0 and Brazil’s TV 3.0 over-the-air ecosystems. The system enables targeted ad selection and playback at the TV receiver based on criteria, such as viewer location and viewing habits. The solution is a significant advancement in broadcast advertising. Mirakulo’s AstroTV NEXT platform powers the solution, which enables addressable advertising through dynamic ad insertion delivered via broadband connectivity, allowing personalized ads to be seamlessly delivered to compatible receivers.

Triveni Digital senior vice president of emergent technology development Mark Corl will participate in the “Broadcast Positioning System: Experts Gather to Discuss Current State” BEIT session, Sunday, April 18, at 4 p.m.

See Triveni Digital at the 2026 NAB Show ATSC booth, C1655