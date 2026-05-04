Gray Media and Allen Media Group Close Station Transactions

ATLANTA—Gray Media, Inc. and Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Inc. have closed previously announced station transactions for a total purchase price of $171 million plus working capital adjustments.

The two companies said that Gray acquired stations located in three new markets for Gray on March 26, 2026, and Gray acquired stations in the remaining seven overlap markets on May 1.

The deal for the 10 AMG stations announced last year , brings Gray into three new markets: Columbus-Tupelo, Miss.; Terre Haute, Ind.; and West Lafayette, Ind.

The deal included the following stations:

DMA 75: WAAY, Huntsville, Ala. (ABC)

DMA 90: WSIL, Paducah-Cape Girardeau-Harrisburg, Mo. (ABC)

DMA 109: WEVV, Evansville, Ind. (CBS/Fox)

DMA 110: WWFT, Fort Wayne, Ind. WFFT (Fox)

DMA 121: WCOV, Montgomery, Ala. (Fox)

DMA 124: KADN, Lafayette, La. (Fox/NBC)

DMA 134: WTVVA, Columbus-Tupelo, Miss. (ABC/NBC)

DMA 137: WREX, Rockford, Ill. (NBC)

DMA 159: WTHI, Terre Haute, Ind. (CBS/FOX)

DMA 189 WLFI, West Lafayette, Ind. (CBS)