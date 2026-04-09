LTN Unveils Network Enhancements in Advance of C-Band Changes

COLUMBIA, MD—LTN has announced major enhancements to its purpose-built global IP video network, introducing new capabilities for channel creators as they accelerate their transition from legacy satellite models. The latest innovations are based on the company’s experience completing large-scale migrations for national networks, station groups and sports networks to deliver even better reach, reliability, visibility and operational control.

LTN will showcase the new network enhancements at Booth W2100 in the West Hall of the LVCC during the NAB Show, April 18–22 in Las Vegas.

U.S. federal auctions to free up large portions of spectrum capacity for 5G services are approaching, with up to 180 MHz set to be reallocated in the next auction cycle, expected before the end of July 2027. As broadcasters face severe pressure on the remaining C-Band capacity for content distribution, LTN says it is enhancing the transition to reliable, IP-based alternatives with new capabilities that exceed the performance, visibility and reach of C-band or Ku satellite or protocol-only IP solutions.

LTN’s latest innovations prioritize resilience under real-world conditions, operational visibility, scalable management and flexible deployment—aligning with evolving customer needs as broadcasters expand IP distribution footprints and increase channel complexity, according to Malik Khan, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, LTN.

“We are continuing to invest in the areas that drive clear value for major networks and broadcasters—resilience, visibility, scale and cost control,” he said. “As the C-band spectrum auction approaches, broadcasters are looking for certainty and measurable performance. We’re seeing unprecedented momentum and are innovating to ensure we continue to deliver the market’s leading reliable and intelligent distribution platform. For our customers, this means they can unlock new growth opportunities while also driving meaningful cost efficiencies.”

Enhancements include:

Reliability and performance: Enhancements include Adaptive Multicarrier Rapid Error Recovery (RER), hitless switching and last-mile improvements, delivering improved stability and consistent performance at scale.

Enhancements include Adaptive Multicarrier Rapid Error Recovery (RER), hitless switching and last-mile improvements, delivering improved stability and consistent performance at scale. Visibility and monitoring: New capabilities include historical performance views, enhanced source monitoring and expanded API integrations for advanced reporting and analytics – providing greater transparency across feeds, faster issue identification and improved monitoring across complex distribution footprints.

New capabilities include historical performance views, enhanced source monitoring and expanded API integrations for advanced reporting and analytics – providing greater transparency across feeds, faster issue identification and improved monitoring across complex distribution footprints. Reach and deployment enablement : LTN has introduced expanded network access options, including a gateway capable of receiving 500 channels targeted at headends with large channel lineups and small-footprint gateway targeted at affiliates needing to receive just a handful of full time channels. These enhancements deliver open interoperability, greater reach and faster deployment while integrating seamlessly into existing workflows and technical architectures.

: LTN has introduced expanded network access options, including a gateway capable of receiving 500 channels targeted at headends with large channel lineups and small-footprint gateway targeted at affiliates needing to receive just a handful of full time channels. These enhancements deliver open interoperability, greater reach and faster deployment while integrating seamlessly into existing workflows and technical architectures. Edge device integration: LTN is working with the leading edge device manufacturers—encoding and IRDs systems—to integrate LTN Network access directly into those devices. The roster of partners—including MediaKind, Harmonic, Appear, and Ateme—will be demonstrated for the first time at the 2026 NAB Show.

LTN is working with the leading edge device manufacturers—encoding and IRDs systems—to integrate LTN Network access directly into those devices. The roster of partners—including MediaKind, Harmonic, Appear, and Ateme—will be demonstrated for the first time at the 2026 NAB Show. Control, orchestration and scale: Enhancements include more robust dynamic content routing, advanced distribution group management and centralized portal-based orchestration. Broadcasters can manage hundreds of affiliates, across a hybrid footprint, via a single interface, reducing manual workflows while improving visibility and control as scale increases.

LTN has delivered successful satellite-to-IP migrations for leading organizations, including Tennis Channel, TelevisaUnivision, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, MSG and MovieSphereGold, while expanding innovation for cable, broadcast and streaming networks through new capabilities and partnerships.

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The company says its IP distribution footprint surged 200% in 2025, enabling seamless access to every content delivery platform. Today, LTN powers over 80 million hours of live video content annually — including nearly 5 million hours of live news and over 1 million live sporting events.