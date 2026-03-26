Apogee Insight Acquires PMA Research

Apogee Insight has announced the acquisition of PMA Research, a longstanding provider of market intelligence in the professional video projector and display market sectors.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In making the announcement, the two companies reported that the acquisition ensures continuity of PMA’s trusted research services while expanding resources, analytics capabilities, and coverage into new and rapidly growing areas.

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“PMA Research has earned its reputation over decades as the definitive source of display market intelligence,” said Lee Dodson, co-principal of Apogee Insight. “Our priority is to preserve that legacy and build on it — expanding the scope of research, strengthening the data foundation, and giving our clients deeper insight into a display market that continues to evolve.”

PMA Research traces its origins to Pacific Media Associates, founded by Dr. Bill Coggshall, whose pioneering work established the industry standard for tracking and analyzing the global projector market. The company was renamed PMA Research in 2013 when longtime industry leader Nick Rogers assumed leadership following Dr. Coggshall’s retirement. With Rogers now retiring, Apogee Insight has acquired the PMA Research organization, including its extensive historical datasets, experienced research team, and its well-known portfolio of industry reports and services.

PMA Research will continue to operate with the same commitment to accuracy, independence, and integrity that has made it a trusted source for manufacturers, distributors, and channel partners worldwide. The existing PMA team will remain in place, including regional staff in Japan and Taiwan, ensuring uninterrupted service for clients.

Apogee Insight founders Lee Dodson and Sean Wargo will direct the organization going forward, expanding the research portfolio while investing in modern analytics technologies and additional proprietary data sources to support the evolving display market. Lee will serve as COO and Sean will serve as CAO - chief analytics officer, of PMA Research.

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The acquisition will allow the organization to extend its coverage beyond displays and into adjacent and emerging categories. The combination of PMA Research’s syndicated data portfolio and Apogee Insight’s applied research and survey capabilities will offer the ability for companies to take the PMA Research resources farther than ever before while adding deep proprietary industry data to Apogee Insight, the two companies said.

“The display industry today spans far more technologies than when PMA first began tracking projectors,” said Sean Wargo, co-principal of Apogee Insight. “By combining PMA’s unmatched historical data with Apogee Insight’s analytics capabilities and expanded data sources, we can deliver a clearer, more complete view of more of the market while maintaining the integrity clients have always relied on.”

Nick Rogers, who has led PMA Research since 2013, will retire following the transition. “It has been a privilege to lead PMA Research and to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team,” said Rogers, “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together over the years and the trust the industry has placed in our work. As I step into retirement, I’m confident that PMA’s future is in great hands with Lee Dodson and Sean Wargo. Their experience, vision, and commitment to the integrity of the research make them the right leaders to guide the organization into its next chapter.”

Clients will continue to receive the same PMA Research reports, data services, and analyst support they rely on today, with additional offerings to be introduced as the combined organization expands its capabilities.