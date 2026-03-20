Matt Conrad Acquires DSC Labs

LOS ANGELES—DSC Labs, a provider of precision color calibration and resolution charts, has announced a new owner and headquarters, with digital imaging technician and image workflow specialist Matt Conrad, of Spectral Arts & Science acquiring the company and moving its operations to Los Angeles.

The ownership change was completed in Summer 2025 but announced on March 19 2026.

DSC Labs was founded over sixty years ago to fulfill the need for reliable calibration and color consistency in telecine and lab work by David and Susan Corley. The company was long regarded as an innovator with research into television phosphor chromaticities and computerized calibration methods that helped align test materials with EBU and other phosphor standards.

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Other notable innovations include the “Fuzzies” soft-edged projection mask system, the large format (8” X 10”) transmissive test pattern and Ambi illuminator, CamAlign front lit charts, 3-D test charts, the Award-winning Xyla, and, ChromaMatch system, and to define the ChromeDuMonde® hexagonal vectorscope simulations.

New DSC Labs president Matt Conrad stressed that a wide variety of acquisition formats and workflows for video controllers, broadcasters and filmmakers makes the company’s offerings more important than ever.

(Image credit: DSC Labs)

“While camera sensors and imaging systems have become more stable and reliable over the past decade, productions are working with a wider mix of formats, camera systems, and lighting tools than ever before,” he said. “That makes a strong baseline reference essential for achieving a cohesive look. I’m excited to guide DSC Labs and continue developing and supporting modern workflows for color and imaging."

DSC Labs was headquartered near Toronto, Canada, but now has a new home in Los Angeles, California in a brand new facility optimized for increased capability and future development.

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