Atomos to Acquire Flanders Scientific to Strengthen Monitoring Portfolio

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos announced today that it is acquiring Flanders Scientific (FSI), a global provider of professional reference monitoring. Atomos says the acquisition reinforces its “long-term commitment to precision monitoring across the entire production pipeline, from on-camera capture through to final color grading and delivery.”

The company added that acquiring Flanders Scientific will add expertise in color science and reference display technology with Atomos’ global reach, product innovation, and connected ecosystem and that it can now “deliver a more complete and integrated monitoring solution for filmmakers, broadcasters, and content creators worldwide.”

Atomos already has a broad monitoring portfolio spanning multiple stages of production. This includes on-camera monitoring with the Shinobi range and the Ninja family of monitor-recorders, on-set monitoring with the Sumo range, and rack-mounted solutions for broadcast and corporate workflows with the Shogun AV line. In addition, the previously announced Studio Pro line will complement Atomos' growing reference monitoring capabilities later this year.

With the addition of Flanders Scientific, Atomos now spans the full spectrum of monitoring, from on-camera, on-set, and live production, through to postproduction and final delivery, the company said.

Flanders Scientific will continue to operate as a distinct brand within the Atomos family. There will be no change to its product philosophy, engineering approach, or the high standards that professionals rely on, Atomos said.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome the Flanders Scientific team into Atomos,” said Peter Barber, Atomos CEO. “They have built a reputation for absolute precision and trust in reference monitoring, and that aligns perfectly with where we are taking the Atomos business. This acquisition strengthens our commitment to monitoring at every level, from on-camera through to final delivery, while also accelerating our ability to support the highest tier of professional production and post-production workflows.

"By combining FSI’s expertise with our global scale and innovation, we are creating something truly unique for the industry," Barber added. "Just as importantly, we are committed to preserving what makes Flanders Scientific special. The brand, the philosophy, and the engineering approach will remain unchanged, while gaining the support and reach of the broader Atomos organization.”

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Bram Desmet, Chief Executive Officer of Flanders Scientific, said joining Atomos “is a significant, and exciting, moment for Flanders Scientific.”

“FSI was built on the simple premise that professionals responsible for image fidelity deserve tools they can trust,” Desmet said. “That standard has never changed, and it won't. What this partnership gives us is the infrastructure and reach to stand behind that promise for more customers, in more markets, more effectively than we could on our own. I'm excited about what we can deliver together—not just for the broadcast, digital imaging technician, and colorist communities we have always served, but for the broader production world that Atomos reaches every day. The best work FSI has ever done is still ahead of us.”

Both brands will be represented on their respective booths at the 2026 NAB Show. April 18-22 in Las Vegas. Atomos is in Central Hall, booth # C4731, while Flanders Scientific is in North Hall, booth # N1827—although there will be product cross-pollination across the two locations, Atomos said.