Study: Global Streaming Subscription Revenue Surpasses $150 Billion

LONDON—Global streaming subscription revenue surpassed $150 billion for the first time in 2025, according to new research from Ampere Analysis, marking a major milestone for the subscription OTT market.

That means subscription revenues have tripled since 2020 when they first hit $50 billion.

The report also highlighted the fact that while international expansion remains an important driver of the market, platforms are increasingly focusing on monetization through price increases and the rollout of ad-supported tiers, particularly in mature markets.

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As ad-free subscriber numbers stabilize, hybrid subscription and advertising models are playing an increasingly important role in revenue growth, the researchers noted.

Total streaming revenue, including both advertising and subscription revenue, generated $177 billion globally in 2025. As adoption of ad tiers grows and platforms expand their ad loads, advertising is expected to become an increasingly important revenue stream, adding a further $42 billion in annual revenue by 2030.

Lauren Liversedge, senior analyst at Ampere Analysis, explained that “as the streaming market matures, the emphasis is no longer on pure subscriber growth but on extracting greater value from existing audiences. Price optimization and the rise of ad-supported tiers are driving revenue growth, particularly in the most competitive markets.”

Other key findings included:

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