Amagi Announces World's First Watermark-Based OTT Ad Insertion for Live Sports and News Feeds

THUNDERSTORM Platform Enables Dynamic Ad Insertion on the Server Side, Bringing Personalized Content Experience to Every Screen

BANGALORE, India -- April 13, 2016 --Amagi, a leader in cloud-based broadcast infrastructure and targeted TV advertising, today announced THUNDERSTORM, a new OTT ad-insertion platform that delivers personalized and targeted advertising for premium live sports and news feeds using a patented content watermarking technology. With THUNDERSTORM, TV networks can dynamically insert ads on the server side, as opposed to the traditional client-side insertion, monetizing video on every screen without dependency on device apps. Amagi will showcase the new platform in booth SU13006 at the 2016 NAB Show, taking place April 18-21 in Las Vegas.

"The dynamic nature of live sports and news broadcast on OTT platforms calls for a responsive and accurate ad-insertion capability," said Baskar Subramanian, co-founder, Amagi. "For the first time in the OTT advertising landscape, we have used watermarking-based ad insertion to simplify the broadcast workflow, increase flexibility, and eliminate huge integration efforts into existing broadcast traffic systems. Amagi's patented watermarking technology is already in use by TV networks worldwide to deliver millions of targeted ad seconds every month, and through THUNDERSTORM we have extended this successful platform to OTT feeds."

THUNDERSTORM adds more power to the ad-insertion workflow by enabling server-side ad stitching and personalization. When multiscreen ads are delivered via client-based ad insertion systems, broadcasters and advertisers lose control over the advertising playout process. Often, viewers skip or block the ads, and the decision whether ads are played or not, can be left to the OTT service provider. Amagi's THUNDERSTORM platform transforms this workflow, enabling TV networks to take control over the ads aired in their content, boost monetization, and enhance viewer satisfaction across the multiscreen environment.

THUNDERSTORM also allows broadcasters to integrate multiple ad formats, including bugs, L-bands, and linear video, for ultimate flexibility. Since ads are stitched on the cloud into the linear stream, THUNDERSTORM eliminates the need to create device-driven OTT ads, making ads compatible across various screens. The platform packages content and targeted ads together into a linear stream, undetected by ad blockers, leading to a smoother overall user experience.

Amagi has a proven track record in watermark-based targeted advertising on traditional TV for well-known international broadcasters. Using Amagi's content watermarking technology, broadcasters can identify replacement triggers and achieve frame-accurate ad splicing. In addition to Amagi watermarks, THUNDERSTORM also allows TV networks to use traditional triggers such as SCTE-35. By allowing TV networks to efficiently deliver personalized advertising on OTT streams as well, Amagi expands their media pack and strengthens revenue streams.

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising platforms to customers globally. Amagi enables TV networks to create a complete broadcast workflow on the cloud, with support for content preparation, storage, archival, playout, delivery, and monetization at a fraction of the cost compared with traditional broadcast models. Using Amagi's award-winning, patented technologies, advertisers can target audiences at a regional and individual level across traditional TV and OTT multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 25 countries for leading TV networks, and is India's largest TV ad network supporting more than 2,500 brands. Amagi is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with offices in Hong Kong, London, New York City, and Tokyo.

