Deloitte: 73% of Subs Are `Frustrated’ with SVOD Price Hikes

As streaming services continue to boost their profitability with price hikes, more ads and more cost-conscious programming budgets, Deloitte’s annual “Digital Media Trends” survey indicates a growing level of frustration with the offerings of streaming services and their cost.

This year’s survey finds that while spending on streaming services has remained flat year-over-year, 61% of respondents report they would cancel their favorite service if monthly prices increased by $5. The survey also reported that a very large majority (73%) are “frustrated” with price hikes and that the number of subscribers churning in and out of SVOD services in the last six months rose to 41% from 39% last year.

Increasingly cash strapped consumers are also controlling their spending on streaming services. The average subscribing household reports spending $69 per month on streaming video services (streaming services), consistent year-over-year.

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Meanwhile, ad-supported streaming grows: Around two-thirds (68%) of streaming subscribers now pay for ad an increase of over 20 percentage points from 2024, reflecting rising price sensitivity and a growing willingness to trade ads for lower monthly subscription costs.

On the bright side, the researchers noted that fans are emerging as an important driver of growth: Most consumers (around 80%) identify as "fans" and spend $71 per month, or 27% more, on streaming services compared with $56 for non-fans, demonstrating the strategic importance of this group.

"Fandom doesn't end when a season does — it carries forward, fueled by the stories, teams, and creators fans love,” said Doug Van Dyke, vice chair and U.S. telecom, media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte. “As some consumers plan to spend less on streaming services, passionate fans have the potential to become even more valuable, investing time, money and energy across platforms. AI can be harnessed to understand what fans care about, anticipate what they want next, and bring together content, community, and commerce in ways that feel personal. The providers that do this well may do more than just capture attention — they can earn loyalty that lasts."

The Deloitte researchers described the other key findings as follows:

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Streaming's next chapter: As subscription growth slows, ad-supported tiers take the lead. Ad-supported streaming has moved decisively into the mainstream. As costs have risen over time, ad-supported tiers have emerged not just as a budget alternative, but as a primary engine of subscriber growth and engagement, especially as many consumers grow more cautious about recurring expenses and frustrated with rising prices.

The majority (68%) of SVOD subscribers now have at least one ad-supported tier — up from 46% in 2024 — with double-digit growth across every generation.

While the broader streaming market remains steady, value for media and entertainment companies can be unlocked by further engaging fans. Deloitte found that around 80% of consumers identify as fans of at least one category — music, sports, TV shows and movies, video games, and more.

Fans are a distinct and economically meaningful consumer segment. Compared with non-fans, they invest more time and money in entertainment and participate more broadly across streaming, gaming, and music platforms. Importantly, fandom is not fleeting or confined to younger audiences — for many, the time and money they devote to the team, artist, content, or creator they love remains consistent over time.

Fans say they spend an average of $71 per month on streaming subscriptions, 27% more than non-fans, who report spending an average of $56 per month.

Fans report spending almost an hour more (51 additional minutes, or 16% more time) per day on entertainment activities compared to non-fans.

Almost half (49%) of fans report sustained engagement with their fandom (in terms of time and money spent) throughout their lives.

More than half of fans (55%) say that being a fan leads them to engage across multiple platforms; this figure rises to roughly 70% among Gen Z and millennial fans.

Streaming services need to differentiate themselves through personalization. Fans don't just watch — they stay invested. They're clear about what they want: streaming platforms that are easier to navigate, more connected, and more personalized. Increasingly, they're looking for experiences year-round that extend beyond a single moment, whether it's a premiere, a championship game, or a concert. When those moments pass, fans often turn to other spaces besides streaming platforms for deeper experiences and communities built around the shows, sports, bands, and creators they love. Platforms that nurture fandom on an ongoing basis can keep fans engaged longer, help them feel understood, and grow their audience over time.

More than half of fans (52%) say social platforms are their primary way of discovering new content — rising to 73% among Gen Z fans — yet 44% say they typically discover content on social and then go elsewhere to watch, listen, or purchase the full version.

Almost half (49%) of fans surveyed say ads would be more effective if tailored to their fandoms. Some fans are open to AI-generated advertisements, with around a third saying they "don't care" if ads are made by GenAI.

40% of fans (49% of Gen Z and millennial fans) wish they could aggregate all their favorite fan content into one place.

AI can help enrich the fan experience: 27% of fans say they'd like personalized, AI-generated digests of streaming, social, podcast, and actor updates about their favorite shows and franchises. Around a quarter of fans (24%) say they would like the option to co-create content with GenAI, like developing alternative endings to shows or movies. A similar share also say they'd be willing to interact with virtual AI personalities if they were interesting or informative.

The 20th edition of Deloitte's "Digital Media Trends" report is based on a survey of 3,575 consumers, age 14 and older, fielded by an independent research firm in October and November 2025.

It is available here.

For additional details and data, visit Deloitte's Digital Media Monitor, which provides a longitudinal view of U.S. consumers' engagement and spending on media and entertainment products, services, and subscriptions.