Anton/Bauer introduces Gold Mount for Canon EOS C300

Anton/Bauer debuted its QRC-CA940 Gold Mount solution for the new Canon EOS C300 digital cinema camera at the 2012 NAB Show.

The Canon EOS C300 camera was designed specifically to meet the demands of today’s cinema industry and television production professionals. Featuring a unique Super 35mm-sized Canon CMOS sensor, the Canon DIGIC DV III image processor and 50Mb/s 4:2:2 codec, the EOS C300 provides cinema-quality movie capture in a modular and portable system.

To help streamline battery management for Canon EOS C300 users, Anton/Bauer has simultaneously introduced the QRC-CA940, a Gold Mount that provides 7.2V power to the camera via a DC connector and 14.4V on three PowerTap connectors.

The QRC-CA940 was designed to be compatible with the company’s MATRIX Cheese Plate mounting bracket for 15mm or 19mm rod systems or adapted to third-party support systems.