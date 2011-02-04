RTW'S TOUCHMONITOR MAKES ITS MIDDLE EASTERN DEBUT AT CABSAT 2011

Company to Showcase its Latest Innovation in Audio Metering Technology

RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices for studio recording and radio and TV broadcast applications, is debuting the TM9, one of the first two offerings in its new TouchMonitor series of products, for the first time in the Middle East. The TM9, which features a 9" touch screen, will be on display at the QvestMedia booth at this year's CABSAT show (Booth S2-D3, Hall SSH2) taking place February 8 - 10. QvestMedia, a subsidiary of German system integrator Wellen + Nothen, is RTW's premier distributor serving the Middle Eastern region.

TouchMonitor is a new range of products that RTW developed, from the ground up, which is sure to set new standards in professional audio metering. The TM9 (as well as the TM7, which will not be shown at the show) combine unprecedented flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface.

The operating concept based on 16:9 touch-sensitive screens is unique. It offers not only a built-in online help function, but also allows for monitoring separate signal groups using multiple instruments at the same time. For example, a TouchMonitor featuring 8 digital and 8 analog inputs can display a digital 5.1 surround signal on the Surround Sound Analyzer, the Loudness Radar Meter by TC Electronic, AES status data, a PPM/loudness combo bargraph and a numerical loudness meter. At the same time, the unit could monitor four analog stereo signals on PPM/SPL bar graphs simultaneously. This way, up to 16 analog and/or digital signals can all be displayed. In addition, the TM9 with the 3G-SDI option installed (available during the second quarter of 2011) will be able to display all 32 signals of a 3G-SDI stream in parallel.

Both units incorporate a state-of-the-art hardware platform and feature a high-performance graphics engine and excessive DSP power as the basis for their highly flexible display options. Seven different hardware versions are available providing various combinations of analog (D-Sub) and/or digital-audio interfaces. Digital ports are available in the AES3 (D-Sub) or AES3id (BNC) formats. All versions feature a LAN port, a VGA output for connecting external screens, GPIO interfaces, and two USB ports. In addition to the standard versions featuring desktop enclosures, external power supplies, and an integrated stand, RTW also offers OEM versions that can be integrated into mixing-console surfaces.

The modular software concept of the TouchMonitor range provides excellent value for money: Define your unit's functionality on your own and purchase only the features you actually need. The basic configuration includes stereo PPMs providing various scales for analog and digital audio and ITU BS.1770-1-compliant TruePeak metering. The user can add more instruments and functions as necessary by purchasing the respective software licenses. Many instruments from the current RTW product line are available to choose from: the unique Surround Sound Analyzer, the Real-Time Analyzer (RTA), an ITU/EBU-compliant loudness meter, the Loudness Radar Meter by TC Electronic, a vectorscope and a multi-correlator. This way, TouchMonitor series support numerous applications ranging from simple stereo peak meters to full-fledged multichannel surround-enabled instruments at affordable prices.