VITEC Acquires Telairity to Strengthen Presence in Broadcast Market

ATLANTA, Ga. — Nov. 15, 2018 — VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced that it has acquired Telairity, a provider of H.264 encoding workflow solutions to broadcasters worldwide.

"The strategic acquisition of Telairity further strengthens VITEC's position in the broadcast market," said Mark D'Addio, VITEC's senior vice president, sales and marketing. "VITEC's HEVC technology and streaming expertise address a growing need for broadcasters to reduce bandwidth requirements while maximizing video quality."

Matt McKee, formerly at Telairity, has joined VITEC as director of broadcast sales. He added, "Telairity customers have been asking for a compelling reason to upgrade their broadcast links. VITEC HEVC solutions offer the highest levels of network efficiency, video quality, and reliability especially for Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) and contribution applications."

VITEC HEVC technology and solutions make it more efficient than ever to deliver the highest- quality IPTV streams over satellite links, private networks, and the internet. Powered by VITEC HEVC GEN2+, an all-hardware compression chip, MGW Ace Encoder sets new industry standards in video quality, bit rate, and latency. This revolutionary encoder provides best-in class HEVC video quality up to 4:2:2 10-bit and an encoding latency down to 10ms in ultra low latency (ULL) mode for an impressive 65ms glass-to-glass latency.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

# # #

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2018 VITEC

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/181115VITEC.docx

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Vitec_MM%20acquires%20Telairity,%20a%20provider%20of%20H.264%20encoding%20workflow%20solutions%20to%20broadcasters%20worldwide%20to%20further%20strengthens%20its%20position%20in%20the%20broadcast%20market.%20Matt%20McKee,%20formerly%20at%20Telairity%20assumes%20role%20of%20Director%20of%20Broadcast%20Sales%20for%20VITEC.%20%20-%20http://bit.ly/2DFtgbs

Follow VITEC:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm