V-Nova Unveils MPEG-5 LCEVC Licensing Programs to Support TV 3.0 and Streaming Growth

LONDON, UK—V-Nova has announced the availability of two licensing programs for MPEG-5 LCEVC, the MPEG and ISO-standardized video enhancement technology that improves compression efficiency and processing performance for any video codec.

The announcement is made in the lead up to this year’s SET Expo in Sao Paolo, Brazil, Aug. 19-21, where the company expects to see a big focus on the deployment of the most advanced digital broadcasting system in the world, TV 3.0/DTV+. DTV+ uses cutting-edge standards like LCEVC, recently included in the ATSC 3.0 US television standard. The licensing model creates a clear, scalable commercial framework beyond broadcaster applications, meeting the needs of streaming services and manufacturers of consumer devices similarly.

MPEG-5 LCEVC (Low Complexity Enhancement Video Coding) enhances any codec reducing transcoding costs and energy consumption by up to 70%, while improving compression efficiency by as much as 40%. It adds an enhancement layer to any base video, enabling benefits such as scalable delivery of UHD and HD services and low-latency streaming. LCEVC requires minimum silicon area and is able to run efficiently on existing and future devices by leveraging available hardware acceleration.

The new licensing framework matches commercial terms to the value LCEVC provides and introduces two programs: The first designed for video distribution services, with royalties determined by the size of the service; and the second, for consumer device manufacturers based on volume.

Video distribution services pay royalties based on their user count, aligning with the market's request for clear, simple, and fair pricing of codec technologies, V-Nova said, adding that royalties for free-to-air broadcasting are waived. Companies that sign up early can access a limited time program with additional benefits, including a per-service discounted cap of $8 million per annum.

Consumer devices pay royalties based on units sold, beginning at $0.20 per device. These rates include the Open-Access discount that applies when manufacturers provide unrestricted access to LCEVC and enable LCEVC to work with all systems and codecs available on a given device.

“After joining the Access Advance HEVC pool, we are reinforcing our commitment to the industry by announcing the MPEG-5 LCEVC licensing program.” said Guido Meardi, CEO and Co-Founder of V-Nova. “Our goal is to deliver better video at lower cost, across broadcast, streaming, and emerging immersive formats, while aligning with customer demand for clear, simple and fair pricing of codec technologies.”

To aid in deploying LCEVC, V-Nova offers resources and documentation, access to a Professional Services team, certification program, tailored IP integration, and technical assistance.

For additional information on LCEVC licensing programs:

Visit the Consumer Devices Licensing page: https://v-nova.com/licensing-lcevc-dlp

Visit the Video Distribution Licensing page: https://v-nova.com/licensing-lcevc-vdlp

For licensing enquiries, contact licensing@v-nova.com