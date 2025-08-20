LTN Enhances IP Video Network To Support Transition From Satellite Distribution

COLUMBIA, Md.—LTN has unveiled enhancements to its IP video network as the broadcast industry approaches an inflection point in its shift from satellite distribution.

The advancements enable broadcasters, station groups and networks to simplify their migration from satellite to IP. The LTN moves aim to deliver live content with satellite-grade reliability while reducing costs, expanding reach and accelerating deployment times, it said.

U.S. broadcasters face mounting pressure as momentum grows for satellite spectrum reallocation for 5G and wireless connectivity. To date 280MHz of the original 500MHz C-Band capacity has been repurposed and further auctions are mandated within two years, it said.

With a 45% annual growth rate channel count over the past nine years, LTN now delivers nearly 8,000 channels and millions of live events over its network. It has seen nearly 40% annual growth in gateway locations across 4,000 MVPDs, stations and digital destinations, it said.

LTN has now delivered successful satellite-to-IP migrations for nearly 2,000 Tier 1 broadcasters, MVPD/vMVPD head-ends and content owner sites.

In 2025 alone, LTN’s distribution footprint to MVPDs surged by 200%, demonstrating market-wide demand for a more agile, cost-efficient and future-ready distribution model. Fueled by deep MVPD integration, LTN gives channels instant access to over 98% of pay TV households across the U.S. and Canada and has committed to reaching 100% in 2026, it said.

LTN’s new capabilities on its IP network include:

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Advanced monitoring: Real-time monitoring of signal video quality, SCTE-35 ad markers and transport stream structure integrity through a simple browser-based interface built within the LTN client portal.

Low-latency video multiviewer: Integrated multiviewer functionality simplifies the distribution process, delivering real-time visibility and greater control for content owners.

Simplified group management: Streamlined tools eliminate the inefficiencies of legacy satellite, unlocking faster, large-scale channel launches with greater flexibility and providing predictable, cost-efficient workflows.

Channel customization for maximum reach: Real-time channel versioning enables broadcasters to deliver tailored content to any destination, supporting any protocol or format.

Providing a Service Level Agreement (SLA) of 99.9999% reliability and less than 250mx global latency, LTN offers superior performance, fully managed support levels and flat-rate pricing for real-time mission-critical video workflows over its IP-first network built exclusively for live video, the company said.